HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Why Emraan Wants To Play Dawood Again

Why Emraan Wants To Play Dawood Again

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 06, 2025 13:53 IST

x

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Would you rather watch a film on Dawood Ibrahim or Swami Vivekananda?

Director Vishal Bhardwaj, known for his gangster films like Maqbool and Omkara, picks Dawood, adding, "Audiences will buy tickets for a film on Dawood, not on Swami Vivekananda."

The filmmaker was speaking at the launch of S Hussain Zaidi's latest book, From Dubai to Karachi: The Dawood Saga Continues.

Also present at the event was actor Emraan Hashmi, who played Shoaib Khan, a character bassed on the fugitive gangster in Milan Luthria's Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Hussain Zaidi's book follows Dawood after he flees his sanctuary in Dubai and decamps to Karachi after the March 12, 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi, S Hussain Zaidi and Vishal Bhardwaj at the book launch. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

"Every filmmaker has a dream to make a Godfather kind of film. Devil characters sell," Vishal added.

When Vishal was asked if he is planning to make another gangster film, he shrugs and says, "Let us wait."

So what happened to Sapna Didi, which was announced in 2018, based on Zaidi's earlier book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai?

Vishal had cast Deepika Padukone and Irrfan in it. After Irrfan's death in April 2020, the projet was shelved and Vishal stays mum about it at the book launch.

Sapna Didi, one of the most feared names in Bombay's underworld, was determined to kill Dawood after he murdered her husband Mehmood Khan.

Want to know more about the underworld? Emraan gives us a tip:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

Quite a few actors have played Dawood in the movies.

"I played the younger version of Dawood in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai," says Emraan. "I would like to tell filmmakers that if they plan to make a movie on Hussain's latest book, they don't have to go any further as I am right here."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Which book-to-screen is YOUR fave? VOTE!
Which book-to-screen is YOUR fave? VOTE!
'Go after Sanjay Dutt and kill him'
'Go after Sanjay Dutt and kill him'
'Women gangsters are far more dangerous, complex'
'Women gangsters are far more dangerous, complex'
'Don't brand terrorism Hindu or Muslim'
'Don't brand terrorism Hindu or Muslim'
The Making of A Terrorist
The Making of A Terrorist

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet Bollywood's BFFs

webstory image 2

10 Places To Go With Your Kids In Mumbai In The Hols

webstory image 3

Stuffed Karela: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

LATEST VISUALS: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan1:25

LATEST VISUALS: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan

SDRF conducts mock drill in Srinagar's Dal lake3:05

SDRF conducts mock drill in Srinagar's Dal lake

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala1:34

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD