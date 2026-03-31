Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Cancel King Shoot?

Shah Rukh Khan's King has been forced to relocate its April shooting schedule from the Gulf to Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan's King cancelled its April shooting schedule in the Gulf due to security concerns arising from the West Asia conflict.

The cancelled schedule was to feature Shah Rukh, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, with action sequences planned.

The production has now been relocated to a studio in Vile Parle, north west Mumbai, to replicate the desert action sequence originally planned for Dubai.

The sequence includes a high-speed chase and an intense fight scene, maintaining the director's vision despite the location change.

The rumbling reverberations of the West Asia conflict can be felt all the way to Bollywood.

In what is presumably the first major war-centric setback for the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his under-production film King has cancelled an entire schedule in the Gulf in April.

Production Relocation Amid Tensions

The schedule was to include Shah Rukh, his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan -- who plays the villain -- and several action directors.

A source close to the development informs Subhash K Jha, "It was just too risky at the moment. Although SRK was extended all security for the proposed shooting, shooting in the Gulf at the moment seems hazardous, given the volatile situation."

Mumbai Studio Replicates Desert Scene

According to the Mid-Day newspaper, Director Siddharth Anand was to shoot a desert action sequence in Dubai from April 9. According to reports, the venue has now been shifted to a studio in Vile Parle, north west Mumbai, which matches the scale and vision of the director. Reportedly, the action sequence includes a high speed chase followed by an intense fight scene.

The King cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal, and is scheduled for a Christmas release this year.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff