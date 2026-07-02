Composer Santhosh Narayanan's Abrupt Exit from Maa Inti Bangaaram

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan's sudden departure from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram during its final post-production stages has ignited a controversy.

IMAGE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Key Points Music director Santhosh Narayanan unexpectedly departed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram during its final sound-mixing stage.

His abrupt exit caused the film's theatrical release to be delayed from May 15, 2026, to June 19, 2026.

Malayalam composer Bijibal was brought in to complete the remaining background score and musical elements for the film.

Tamil music director Santhosh Narayanan quit Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram during its final post-production stages. This sudden exit sparked widespread rumours of 'betrayal' and backstage conflict.

Santhosh Narayanan unexpectedly stepped away from the film while it was in its final sound-mixing stage. His abrupt departure forced the filmmakers to delay the movie's theatrical release from its original date of May 15 to June 19.

The production team brought in Malayalam composer Bijibal to complete the remaining background score and musical elements.

Following his departure, Santhosh Narayanan has completely disconnected from the film. He skipped all promotional campaigns, interviews, and pre-release events. He did not even attend the movie's success events, post-release.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff