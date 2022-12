Stars do use public transport once in a while, especially if they need to promote a brand or a movie!

Jacqueline Fernandez treated her followers to a Boss Lady photoshoot that took place on Mumbai's popular Metro.

Jacqueline wears a white shirt under a black corset.

Her completes her look with sunglasses and boots.

She captioned the pictures: 'Today for @goldmedalindia at Mumbai Metro!!'

When Jacqueline met Jacqueline!