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Why Did Akshay, Saif Skip Haiwaan Screening?

By PATCY N September 11, 2026 14:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Despite receiving poor reviews, the cast and crew of Haiwaan gather in Mumbai for a star-studded screening.

Key Points

  • Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar attended a screening of Haiwaan in Mumbai.
  • The event saw several film personalities, including Sharib Hashmi, Suchitra Pillai and Daisy Shah, in attendance.
  • Haiwaan is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

Film folk queued up to watch a special screening of Priyadarshan's new thriller Haiwaan in Mumbai even though the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan gave it a miss.

Wonder if they agreed with our verdict of the film.

Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar

Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Sharib Hashmi and Sunny Hinduja

Sharib Hashmi, who plays SI Ashok Shinde in Haiwaan, shows off his film to his Family Man co-star Sunny Hinduja.

 

Danesh Irani and Zenobia Irani

Boman Irani's son Danesh Irani and wife Zenobia Irani watch the film.

Interestingly, it's a double bill for Boman Irani at the marquee this week. Besides Haiwaan, he also stars in Last Man In Tower.

 

Suchitra Pillai

Suchitra Pillai reunites with her Dil Chahta Hai co-star Saif in the film.

 

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah.

 

Roshni Walia

Roshni Walia.

 

Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren Gottlieb.

 

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah.

 

Nishi Saxena

Nishi Saxena.

 

Kangana Sharma

Kangana Sharma.

 

Shaan

Shaan.

 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi.

 

Bosco Martis with wife

Bosco Martis with his wife.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

 

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HaiwaanShriya PilgaonkarSaiyami KherMumbaiMalayalam

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