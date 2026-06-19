Why Amitabh Bachchan Is Getting Sleepless Nights

'I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan is experiencing sleepless nights due to work-related thoughts.

The 83-year-old actor reshot a scene, striving for perfection, which led to his insomnia.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a note on his blog and said he has been having sleepless nights due to work-related thoughts.

In his Thursday post, the 83-year-old actor said he was shooting, and after completing it, he felt it could do better, so he gave it another try.

Bachchan said he doesn't know if he did better or not, and couldn't sleep because of the thoughts.

'Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not,' he wrote.

'Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF,' he added.

Bachchan's Upcoming Projects And Busy Schedule

Last week, the actor shared about his busy schedule as he shot several films.

'Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films shot today .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you,' it read.

Bachchan will be seen next in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, where he will reprise the role of Ashwatthama.

He will also star in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

Then, there's Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Diana Penty.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff