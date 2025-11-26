Why Alia Skipped Dining With The Kapoors

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Dining With The Kapoors.

Everyone's wondering why the Netflix documentary Dining With The Kapoors does not feature Alia Bhatt.

She's as much a Kapoor bahu as is her mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu is prominently featured, so is the Kapoor damaad, Saif Ali Khan.

IMAGE: Armaan Jain, Riddhima Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Dining With The Kapoors.

Armaan Jain, who is Raj Kapoor's younger daughter Rima Jain's son, said Alia had 'work commitments' when Dining With The Kapoors was being shot.

But if a film celebrating the Kapoor legacy is being shot, wouldn't Alia have ensured her presence?

When contacted, Alia explains to Subhash K Jha, "I was unwell at the time. I'm actually dining with the Kapoors in my life, so I'm glad to have all those memories, with more to come."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff