Why Aamir Khan's New Film With Kabir Khan Is Special

Aamir Khan Productions and Director Kabir Khan are set to collaborate with Australian production house Mind Blowing Films on Silkyara 41.

IMAGE: Aparna Purohit, Professor Arnold Dix, Aamir Khan, Mitu Bhowmick Lange and Kabir Khan at the IFFM event. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

Key Points Aamir Khan Productions and Mind Blowing Films are partnering to produce Silkyara 41, a film directed by Kabir Khan.

The film is inspired by the real-life 2023 Silkyara Tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand, India, where 41 workers were trapped.

Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios will pen the script, highlighting the international collaboration aspect.

Just days after he got married, Aamir Khan got back to work and announced a new film.

This one is special, as it is a cinematic collaboration between India and Australia. Aamir Khan Productions joins hands with Melbourne-based production house Mind Blowing Films to produce the film Silkyara 41, directed by Kabir Khan.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced the film on Instagram: 'Proud to announce SILKYARA 41, a landmark cinematic collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions, Mind Blowing Films, and Kabir Khan Films, inspired by the extraordinary true story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue and the remarkable role of Professor Arnold Dix.

'More than a film, Silkyara 41 is a celebration of courage, resilience, international collaboration, and the enduring power of the human spirit. As India and Australia enter a new chapter in their friendship, this story stands as a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with one purpose: To bring every worker home safely.

'Directed by Kabir Khan, this landmark Indo-Australian production will bring one of the most inspiring rescue missions of our time to audiences around the world.'

Inspired by a Real-Life Rescue

IMAGE: Kabir Khan, Arnold Dix, Hon. Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Aparna Purohit and Aamir Khan at the IFFM event. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Film Festival of Melbourne/Instagram

According to the press note by the makers, the feature film is inspired by the extraordinary rescue mission at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand, India, and the remarkable role played by internationally renowned tunnelling expert and local Victorian hero, Arnold Dix.

The film will be written by Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios.

The Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand made headlines in 2023 when a collapse caused by fractured rock and water seepage trapped 41 construction workers inside for 17 days.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff