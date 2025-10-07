Who's That Girl With Ranveer?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Who's that lady Ranveer Singh is speaking to?

No, Deepika needn't get worried.

That's American actress-singer Victoria Justice, who has got the actor's attention at the 2025 NBA pre-season game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer met quite a few international stars, including Adrien Brody, during the game, and we can't help but wonder just what they were discussing so intensely.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer was also photographed with Badshah and Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Ranveer has always been enthusiastic about the NBA, as he's quoted saying, 'I love the NBA! I've followed it ever since I was a kid. But to watch it live -- it's a completely different experience altogether. It’s full of electricity and energy.

'When you're courtside, you really understand the sheer size of the players and the incredible athleticism they have.'

This is not Ranveer's first association with the NBA. In 2021, he was named the NBA Brand Ambassador for India during the league's 75th Anniversary season.

