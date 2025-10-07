HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Who's That Girl With Ranveer?

Who's That Girl With Ranveer?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 07, 2025 05:01 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Who's that lady Ranveer Singh is speaking to?

No, Deepika needn't get worried.

That's American actress-singer Victoria Justice, who has got the actor's attention at the 2025 NBA pre-season game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer met quite a few international stars, including Adrien Brody, during the game, and we can't help but wonder just what they were discussing so intensely.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer was also photographed with Badshah and Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Ranveer has always been enthusiastic about the NBA, as he's quoted saying, 'I love the NBA! I've followed it ever since I was a kid. But to watch it live -- it's a completely different experience altogether. It’s full of electricity and energy.

'When you're courtside, you really understand the sheer size of the players and the incredible athleticism they have.'

This is not Ranveer's first association with the NBA. In 2021, he was named the NBA Brand Ambassador for India during the league's 75th Anniversary season.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

/

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Looking At Ranveer-Deepika's New Home
Looking At Ranveer-Deepika's New Home
Ranveer Singh: Don't mind being tagged a FLIRT
Ranveer Singh: Don't mind being tagged a FLIRT
Ranveer's Heartwarming Gesture
Ranveer's Heartwarming Gesture
Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails King Lebron
Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails King Lebron
When Ranveer Met Bolt, Pep, Stokes...
When Ranveer Met Bolt, Pep, Stokes...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall0:59

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall

Patna Metro: Bihar's First Metro Train Begins Operations1:47

Patna Metro: Bihar's First Metro Train Begins Operations

Gautam Adani Inspects Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of Grand Inauguration on Oct 83:27

Gautam Adani Inspects Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of Grand...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO