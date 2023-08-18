Who's Rajinikanth Meeting In Ranchi?

Photograph: ANI Photo

Basking in Jailer's success, megastar Rajinikanth arrived in Ranchi after offering prayers at the Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh on August 17.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Later in the day, Rajinikanth met the acharyas at the Yogoda Satsanga Society Ashram in Ranchi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajinikanth with fans at the dining hall at the ashram.

Before Jailer released, he traveled to shrines in the Himalayas.

Rajinikanth used to often visit the Himalayan temples, but was unable to do so for the past four years for various reasons.

Jailer is a huge hit, and Sun Pictures shares its total gross collections: 'JAILER Highest 1st week total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema: 375.40 crores.'