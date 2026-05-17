Who 's Aditi Rao Hydari Blowing A Kiss At?

Aditi Rao Hydari captivated audiences at Cannes 2026, showcasing her versatile style in a stunning neon green Tony Ward couture gown and a traditional Mughal-inspired silk tissue saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma.

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari at the Cannes film festival. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points Aditi Rao Hydari wore a bright neon green one-shoulder gown from Tony Ward's Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection for a film screening.

Her second look was a champagne silk tissue saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma, featuring Mughal-inspired details.

The saree design drew inspiration from Chaarbagh, a four-part garden style found in Mughal architecture.

IMAGE: Aditi at Cannes. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the screening of El Ser Querido by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen at Cannes.

IMAGE: Aditi at Cannes. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

She walked the red carpet in a bright green gown from Tony Ward's Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection.

The gown featured a one-shoulder design, a fitted waist, and a thigh-high slit.

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Festival de Cannes/Instagram

The floor-length outfit was designed in a neon green shade.

She kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a diamond necklace with an emerald stone at the centre.

Like Aditi's Neon Green Gown?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi later shared a video from Cannes on Instagram with the caption: "We’re worth it! Cannes state of mind."

Traditional Indian Elegance

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Before this appearance, Aditi had attended another Cannes event wearing a champagne silk tissue sari designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma.

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

The sari was inspired by Chaarbagh, the four-part garden style used in Mughal architecture.

Like Aditi's Champagne Silk Tissue Sari?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

It featured ivory and gold tones with Mughal-inspired details and archival block-print patterns linked to traditional Indian craft styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Sharing her pictures she writes, 'Wearing a saree… the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know'

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff