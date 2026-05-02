'Whole World Is Waiting To Watch Ramayana'

Actor Aadinath Kothare, set to appear as Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana, believes the film is a game-changer for Indian cinema on the global stage.

IMAGE: Aadinath Kothare. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadinath M Kothare/Instagram

Key Points 'Ramayana is one of the most honestly, passionately and ambitiously made cinema on Indian soil.'

'I'm proud of it. It is the most honest film ever made, it is one of the finest scripts I've read.'

'I hope Indian cinema crosses over with this film because this is a story that the whole world is waiting to watch. The global audience is also eager for it.'

Actor Aadinath Kothare, who plays the role of Bharat in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, Ramayana, said the movie has the potential to elevate Indian cinema on a global stage.

The film, billed as an ambitious cinematic event, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

Ramayana: A Global Cinematic Event

IMAGE: A scene from Ramayana.

"It's one of the most honestly, passionately and ambitiously made cinema on Indian soil. I'm proud of it. It is the most honest film ever made, it is one of the finest scripts I've read," the actor, a popular name in Marathi cinema with hits like Paani, Zapatlela, Majha Chakula and Avatarachi Goshta, told PTI in an interview.

"I hope Indian cinema crosses over with this film because this is a story that the whole world is waiting to watch. The global audience is also eager for it," he said, lauding Producer Namit Malhotra for promoting the film in the overseas market.

Aadinath credits Mukesh Chhabra for placing his faith in him. The casting director previously cast him for Kabir Khan's sports drama, '83.

"I'm just proud and honoured to be part of Ramayana. I want to thank Mukesh Chhabra for it, he is one of the most daring people. He's one of the greatest casting directors we have in our country. I'm grateful to him for believing in me and casting me in this film, in this character. I want to thank him."

Sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor was an enriching experience for Aadinath, who described the Bollywood star as "extremely hardworking, dedicated, and a gentleman".

Malayalam Debut with Achappa's Album

IMAGE: A scene from Achappa's Album.

The actor is equally thrilled about his debut Malayalam film, Achappa's Album, directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan.

A long-time admirer of Malayalam cinema, Aadinath said he was waiting for the right opportunity to foray into the industry.

"I love the writing of Malayalam cinema, the sensitivity with which they handle their subjects is incredible. It is one of India's most celebrated regional cinemas.

"It's always been a dream (to work in Malayalam films). When Deepti offered this film, I loved the idea and said yes," he said, adding that Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil are his favourite actors.

Aadinath recalled that what began as a casual conversation with Sivan about working in Malayalam movies at the Stuttgart Indian Film Festival in Germany about a decade ago eventually materialised into his debut.

To prepare for the role, the actor said he spent months learning the language, working closely with a tutor.

The film, shot in Thiruvananthapuram, also features veteran actor Mohan, with whom Kothare shares a long-standing association. The two actors have worked together in Chandramukhi and the upcoming movie, Bena.

"There's so much to learn from him. He's very senior, but his energy and enthusiasm are like a 25 year old's. He's very inspiring," he said.

Family and Filial Bonds

IMAGE: Aadinath Kothare with his father Mahesh Kothare.

The film follows a father and son who swap lives through time travel, stepping into each other's worlds as they confront past choices, relationships and the desire to change their present.

Aadinath said his relationship with his father, the acclaimed actor and director Mahesh Kothare, was built on simple joys, from playing tennis at NSCI Worli to visiting him on film sets in Kolhapur.

"Even if he was busy, my father used to take his family along with him for all the shoots. Dad's film shoots used to be like a family vacation," he said, adding that despite his own demanding schedule, he ensures he remains present in his daughter's life.

"Even if I'm not home, I make sure I tell her a story over a video call. These stories are often horror and spooky," Kothare added.

Achappa's Album also stars Anjana Appukuttan and Priyanka Nair among others. It is produced by the National Film Development Corporation.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff