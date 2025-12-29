Who Will Make The Perfect Don? VOTE!

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 teaser.

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, Ranveer Singh has bowed out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Ranveer would have been a perfect fit to play the suave gangster, after its superstar predecessors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

He had the right blend of talent, style and charisma required for the iconic character.

With Ranveer out of the project, who do you think will make the perfect Don?

Will Ayushmann Khurranna give it a youthful twist?

Or would you pick Dulquer Salmaan instead?

What about the suave Vijay Varma?

Or, with his new-found fame and style, can you envision Bobby Deol in this role?

Let's help Farhan Akhtar out by pointing out the perfect Don!

We've curated a list of actors we think are perfect for the role. Do vote for your favourite!

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff