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Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?

By REDIFF MOVIES November 05, 2026 16:48 IST 1 Minute Read
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Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi attended the Esquire India and Michael Kors Diwali bash in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Sonakshi Sinha arrived with husband Zaheer Iqbal while Richa Chadha attended with Ali Fazal.
  • Huma Qureshi arrived with Rachit Singh while Armaan Malik came with wife Ashna Shroff.
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana and Dino Morea were among the other celebrities at the bash.

Esquire India and Michael Kors hosted a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai, bringing together Bollywood stars and other celebrities. From stylish couples to young actors, the party saw a glamorous turnout. Take a look!

 

Huma Qureshi with Rachit Singh

Huma Qureshi with boyfriend Rachit Singh.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Richa Chaddha with Ali Fazal

Richa Chaddha with Ali Fazal.

 

Armaan Malik with wife Ashna Shroff

Armaan Malik with Aashna Shroff.

 

P

Aakriti and Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa.

 

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma.

 

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina.

 

Arslan Goni

Arslan Goni.

 

Dino Morea

Dino Morea.

 

Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja.

 

Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya.

 

Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Huma QureshiZaheer IqbalAli FazalRicha ChadhaMichael Kors

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