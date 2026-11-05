Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi attended the Esquire India and Michael Kors Diwali bash in Mumbai.

Key Points Sonakshi Sinha arrived with husband Zaheer Iqbal while Richa Chadha attended with Ali Fazal.

Huma Qureshi arrived with Rachit Singh while Armaan Malik came with wife Ashna Shroff.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana and Dino Morea were among the other celebrities at the bash.

Esquire India and Michael Kors hosted a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai, bringing together Bollywood stars and other celebrities. From stylish couples to young actors, the party saw a glamorous turnout. Take a look!

Huma Qureshi with boyfriend Rachit Singh.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.

Richa Chaddha with Ali Fazal.

Armaan Malik with Aashna Shroff.

Aakriti and Aparshakti Khurana.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vishal Jethwa.

Vijay Varma.

Vedang Raina.

Arslan Goni.

Dino Morea.

Mihir Ahuja.

Veer Pahariya.

Abhimanyu Dassani.

Akshay Oberoi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff