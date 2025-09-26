The Person Diljit Credited For His Emmy Nomination

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila.

The Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila has earned dual nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards.

Diljit, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama, took to his Instagram handle to share his reaction.

'It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir,' the actor-singer wrote, crediting the film's director, Imtiaz Ali.

Dosanjh will compete against David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Parineeti Chopra, who played a crucial role in Amar Singh Chamkila, couldn't stop gushing over the team.

'WOOOHOOOO! Proud of my Team Chamkla!' she posted.

Amar Singh Chamkila also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

The film tells the story of iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the 'Elvis of Punjab'. Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife Amarjot Kaur were killed at the age of 27.

Diljit portrayed Chamkila whereas Parineeti essayed Amarjot Kaur.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film's live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff