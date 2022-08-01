Who Did Tejasswi-Karan Party With?

Producer Bunty Walia threw a birthday bash for wife Vanessa over the weekend and quite a few television folk turned up to party.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make a lovely couple, don't they?

Mouni Roy looks red hot opposite husband Suraj Nambiar.

Arjun Bijlani with his wife, Neha.

Kanchi Kaul is escorted by husband Shabir Ahluwalia.

Sonnalli Seygall arrives solo.

Birthday girl Vanessa Parmar with her yummylicious cake.

The family joins in -- hubby Bunty Walia and their children, Aairah and Yoan.

Giorgia Andriani looks pretty in black and silver.

Aamir Ali.

Sikander Kher.

Director Apoorva Lakhia brings a bottle of wine to the party.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar