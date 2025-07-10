Who Did Shriya Visit In London?

Avneet is Wimbledon ready... Raai Laxmi on a picnic... Neha strolls in Europe...
Shriya Pilgaonkar goes to Sherlock Holmes' home at 221 B Baker Street in London and writes, 'Visited my favourite detective for some Tea.'
Avneet Kaur gets all dressed up for Wimbledon.
Raai Laxmi paints a smiley at Hyde Park, London.
Neha Sharma shares picture from her European holiday and writes, 'Strolling through cobbled dreams and vineyard skies.'
Sophie Choudry at an event in Indore.
Rasika Dugal makes a friend in New York.
Waluscha De Sousa takes a selfie in London.
Sonal Chauhan shares a throwback pic from her Thailand trip.
What's Amyra Dastur doing in Chandigarh?
Esha Gupta at Paris Fashion Week.
Neha Kakkar shares a glimpse of her concert in Bengaluru.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff