Home  » Movies » Who Did Shriya Visit In London?

Who Did Shriya Visit In London?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 10, 2025 06:28 IST

Avneet is Wimbledon ready... Raai Laxmi on a picnic... Neha strolls in Europe...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar goes to Sherlock Holmes' home at 221 B Baker Street in London and writes, 'Visited my favourite detective for some Tea.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur gets all dressed up for Wimbledon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi paints a smiley at Hyde Park, London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma shares picture from her European holiday and writes, 'Strolling through cobbled dreams and vineyard skies.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry at an event in Indore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal makes a friend in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa takes a selfie in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan shares a throwback pic from her Thailand trip.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

What's Amyra Dastur doing in Chandigarh?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta at Paris Fashion Week.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar shares a glimpse of her concert in Bengaluru.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
