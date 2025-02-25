Which Shaadi Is Shah Rukh Attending?

It's the shaadi season and Bollywood is making the most of it.
So social media is seeing a lot of pictures from this wedding and this one!
And then, there are pictures from Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain's wedding on February 21.
Shah Rukh Khan lends his megastar aura to Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain's wedding.
Karisma Kapoor with her cousin Aadar and his bride.
Karisma and Kareena Kapoor with their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.
Karisma dances with cousin Armaan Jain.
The baraatis enjoys themselves on the dance floor.
With the groom.
With Anissa Malhotra Jain.
With aunt Reema Jain.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com