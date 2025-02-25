HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Which Shaadi Is Shah Rukh Attending?

February 25, 2025

It's the shaadi season and Bollywood is making the most of it.

So social media is seeing a lot of pictures from this wedding and this one!

And then, there are pictures from Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain's wedding on February 21.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his megastar aura to Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain's wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor with her cousin Aadar and his bride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor with their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma dances with cousin Armaan Jain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The baraatis enjoys themselves on the dance floor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

With the groom.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

With Anissa Malhotra Jain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

With aunt Reema Jain.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

