Which Of These Movies Will YOU Watch In June?

Welcome to the season of blockbusters!

June is looking quite exciting on OTT as well as in theatres.

Joginder Tuteja lists the big movies coming up for release this month.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Release date: June 2

Luka Chuppi Director Laxman Utekar steps into a similar middle class story of the heartland with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushik.

Bloody Daddy

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Release date: June 9

Did someone say 'desi John Wick'?

Well, if the promo of Bloody Daddy is any indication, Shahid Kapoor may well have his own franchise of blood, crime, betrayal and loads of action.

Set over one night, Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and should probably have released on the big screen instead of OTT.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

Release date: June 9

Michael Bay directed the first five blockbuster Transformers movies but he steps aside to produce the seventh installment, Rise Of The Beasts.

The Flash

Release date: June 16

It's a superhero world of the Flash, Batman, Supergirl and... General Zod, no less, in the new Flash movie.

What makes this even more special that both Ben Affleck and the original Batman Michael Keaton make an appearance.

Adipurush

Release date: June 16

Om Raut tells the Ramayan all over again in Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

This may well be a case study of how turnarounds in perception can be made possible with an effective promotion, marketing and release strategy because after being labelled a flop in the making after the teaser was unveiled, this film is being seen as the next big theatrical blockbuster.

Extraction 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: June 16

Who said that the chase was over in the first installment of Extraction?

Chris Hemsworth returns with Extraction 2, which promises to be another paisa vasool affair.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Release date: June 29

This love story stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani playing Satya and Katha.

As per insider reports, this is an emotional film which won't leave dry eyes in theatres.

Also, like earlier Sajid Nadiadwala films, music will be one of its highlights.