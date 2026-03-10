HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Which Celeb Bride Rocked The Wedding Outfit? VOTE

Which Celeb Bride Rocked The Wedding Outfit? VOTE

By NAMRATA THAKKER
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 11:27 IST

x

From custom-made saris to designer lehengas, star brides have been serving major wedding fashion goals lately.

Who rocked the bridal outfit the best? Vote below!

Key Points

  • Celeb brides are setting major wedding fashion goals with outfits ranging from classic Banarasi and Kanjivaram saris to designer lehengas and modern silhouettes.
  • Some brides like Samantha and Hina Khan opted for minimal and elegant looks.
  • Others like Rashmika Mandanna and Sobhita Dhulipala embraced rich traditional styles with statement jewellery.

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha, who married Raj Nidimoru in December last year, wore a gorgeous red and gold Banarasi sari with a matching high-neckline blouse and made a strong case for a minimalistic bridal look.

Along with her Banarasi sari, she wore gold jewellery and kept it simple and graceful, without going overboard.

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Though pastel colors have been trending among brides lately, Rashmika Mandanna stayed true to her traditional roots in a rust-orange sari paired with a heavily embroidered blouse and statement gold jewellery pieces, making her look surreal and radiant.

 

Nayanika Reddy and Allu Shirish

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Allu Sirish's bride Nayanika Reddy made a pretty picture in her custom lilac and gold Kanjivaram sari designed by Anamika Khanna.

She completed her bridal look wearing the traditional waist belt along with vintage diamond necklace, earrings and bangles.

 

Nupur Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Nupur Sanon was the quintessential Manish Malhotra bride in her peach and coral ombré embroidered lehenga-choli teamed with a veil, a soft drape and a heavily embroidered zardozi dupatta.

She elevated her bridal ensemble with uncut półki diamond set and beautiful kaliras.

 

Hina Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan married longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal in a handwoven, hand-embroidered opal green sari designed by Manish Malhotra.

The soft pink dupatta and minimal jewelry added just the right luxe touch to the look.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala nailed the South Indian bridal look to perfection in a gold pattu Kanjivaram silk sari featuring real gold zari embroidery.

Honoring her Telugu roots, the actress accessorised head-to-toe with traditional chunky gold jewelry, including a striking waist belt.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari was the epitome of effortless elegance in her white and gold Wanaparthy inspired bridal sari custom designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

 

Priya Banerjee and Pateik Smita Patil

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Pateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Priya Banerjee ditched the usual and went for a more chic bridal avatar by donning a embellished fishtail skirt along with a matching structured corset top and a beautiful drape cum veil.

 

Avika Gor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

Television actress Avika Gor went all out with her wedding look and opted for a heavily embroidered red and gold lehenga-choli, matching dupatta and exquisite traditional jewellery.

Which Celeb Bride Rocked The Wedding Outfit? VOTE

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna's Best Wedding Look? VOTE!
Rashmika Mandanna's Best Wedding Look? VOTE!
SoChay's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
SoChay's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru
Allu Sirish Weds Nayanika Reddy
Allu Sirish Weds Nayanika Reddy
Nupur Sanon Weds Stebin Ben
Nupur Sanon Weds Stebin Ben

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference5:02

Heavy traffic chokes Trichy-Chennai NH after DMK conference

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi3:06

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO