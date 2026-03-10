Which Celeb Bride Rocked The Wedding Outfit? VOTE

From custom-made saris to designer lehengas, star brides have been serving major wedding fashion goals lately.

Key Points Celeb brides are setting major wedding fashion goals with outfits ranging from classic Banarasi and Kanjivaram saris to designer lehengas and modern silhouettes.

Some brides like Samantha and Hina Khan opted for minimal and elegant looks.

Others like Rashmika Mandanna and Sobhita Dhulipala embraced rich traditional styles with statement jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha, who married Raj Nidimoru in December last year, wore a gorgeous red and gold Banarasi sari with a matching high-neckline blouse and made a strong case for a minimalistic bridal look.

Along with her Banarasi sari, she wore gold jewellery and kept it simple and graceful, without going overboard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Though pastel colors have been trending among brides lately, Rashmika Mandanna stayed true to her traditional roots in a rust-orange sari paired with a heavily embroidered blouse and statement gold jewellery pieces, making her look surreal and radiant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Allu Sirish's bride Nayanika Reddy made a pretty picture in her custom lilac and gold Kanjivaram sari designed by Anamika Khanna.

She completed her bridal look wearing the traditional waist belt along with vintage diamond necklace, earrings and bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben/Instagram

Nupur Sanon was the quintessential Manish Malhotra bride in her peach and coral ombré embroidered lehenga-choli teamed with a veil, a soft drape and a heavily embroidered zardozi dupatta.

She elevated her bridal ensemble with uncut półki diamond set and beautiful kaliras.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan married longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal in a handwoven, hand-embroidered opal green sari designed by Manish Malhotra.

The soft pink dupatta and minimal jewelry added just the right luxe touch to the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala nailed the South Indian bridal look to perfection in a gold pattu Kanjivaram silk sari featuring real gold zari embroidery.

Honoring her Telugu roots, the actress accessorised head-to-toe with traditional chunky gold jewelry, including a striking waist belt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari was the epitome of effortless elegance in her white and gold Wanaparthy inspired bridal sari custom designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee and Pateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Priya Banerjee ditched the usual and went for a more chic bridal avatar by donning a embellished fishtail skirt along with a matching structured corset top and a beautiful drape cum veil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

Television actress Avika Gor went all out with her wedding look and opted for a heavily embroidered red and gold lehenga-choli, matching dupatta and exquisite traditional jewellery.

