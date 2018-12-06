Which actress earns more than SRK, Aamir, Amitabh?

December 06, 2018 09:22 IST

No, it's not Anushka Sharma!

The Forbes Celebrity India 2018 list of the highest earning celebrities is out, and it's got so many surprises!

For starters, the list has a lady in the top five for the first time since it was created in 2012 -- guess who it is! -- while Shah Rukh Khan figures way below in the double digits!

Salman Khan makes sure some things remain the same and takes up the top spot.

Here's looking at the top earners in the film industry, and just how much they made this year, in the first of a three-part feature.

1. Salman Khan

IMAGE: Salman Khan Earnings: Rs 253.25 crore There's been a lot of shuffling on the Forbes list, but Salman Khan stays put at the top spot for the third consecutive time , thanks to his films, endorsements and television ventures. This superstar obviously doesn't care about being in Race 3; he's seems to be above all races.

3. Akshay Kumar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Facebook Earnings: Rs 185 crore. After Virat Kohli's second spot, Akshay Kumar gets promoted a notch from last year. After trying it in the movies, it seems Akshay is trying to go for Gold in real life too!

4. Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Earnings: Rs 112.8 crore Times have certainly changed from days of yore. Now, actresses don't have to opt for retirement or supporting roles after marriage. No, they still get to be right on top. At number four, Deepika Padukone will prove that.

6. Aamir Khan

Earnings: Rs 97.5 crore Aamir Khan may have shocked us with Thugs Of Hindostan, and its dismal show at the box office. But the actor seems to have his finances in order.

7. Amitabh Bachchan

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Earnings: Rs 96.17 crore Aamir is followed by his Thugs co-star, who even at 76, is among Bollywood's busiest actors.

8. Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF Earnings: Rs 84.67 crore Ranveer Singh moves up to number 8 from last year's tenth spot. Will Simmba take him higher next year?

10. Ajay Devgn

Photograph: Jitu Savlani Earnings: Rs 74.5 crore More than 25 years after his debut, Ajay Devgn still knows how to stay relevant and popular.

11. A R Rahman

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Earnings: Rs 66.75 crore It's been a while since A R Rahman really wowed us with a tune like he has been so famous for. But he's still busy with the movies. Did you like the score of 2.0?

12. Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram Earnings: Rs 58.83 crore Alia Bhatt is steadily climbing up the ranks in Bollywood, and adding more laurels by the day. Whether it is hit movies or endorsements, Alia aims to succeed.

13. Shah Rukh Khan

Earnings: Rs 56 crore Shah Rukh Khan has had a big slip from last year's number 2 to 13 this year. Mr Superstar had no theatrical release between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018 the period under review, and that's one major reason for this drop in numbers.

14. Rajinikanth

Earnings: Rs 50 crore Rajinikanth's 2.0 is riding on a high wave, its Tamil version earning Rs 4 billion in the first week.

15. Varun Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram Earnings: Rs 49.58 crore Do you know Varun Dhawan has never had a flop in his career so far?

16. Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Abhijit Mhamunkar Earnings: Rs 45.83 crore Anushka has had a busy year, with films like Pari, Sanju and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. The actress, who will celebrate her first wedding anniversary this month, will be seen in Zero next.

17. Ranbir Kapoor

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar Earnings: Rs 44.5 crore After many flops and despite mixed reviews, Ranbir finally got a blockbuster in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. He will next play a superhero in Brahmastra.

18. Arijit Singh

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar Earnings: Rs 43.32 crore Arijit Singh is Bollywood's busiest singer today.

19. Sanjay Dutt

Earnings: Rs 37.85 crore After he walked out of prison in 2016, Sanjay Dutt has been busy. He bagged prestigious projects like Karan Johar's Kalank and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat along with Torbaaz, Hasmukh Pighal Gaya, Sher and his own production, Prassthanam.

21. Katrina Kaif

Earnings: Rs 33.67 crore Film folk are unanimous that Katrina Kaif is the hardest working actress in show business, and going by the films she picks up and how she looks in them, it seems her mehnat is paying off.

22. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Earnings: Rs 32.46 crore Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have always made magic with their music, and it has been paying the musical trio dividends.

24. Pawan Kalyan

Earnings: Rs 31.33 crore Despite his dabbling in politics, Pawan Kalyan still has a *massive* fan following in the Telugu film industry.

25. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com Earnings: Rs 31 crore Only 18 women made it to this year's list, and Kareena is deservedly one of them. After scoring a Rs 100 crore film in Veere Di Wedding, her first release after motherhood, Kareena seems set to reclaim her numero uno position in the movies.

26. Vijay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/Twitter Earnings: Rs 30.33 crore Whenever Tamil star Vijay touches a movie project, it becomes gold. After Mersal, Sarkar has become a huge hit as well.

28. Junior NTR

Earnings: Rs 28 crore From hosting the Telugu Bigg Boss to playing a triple role in Jai Lava Kusa, Telugu star Junior NTR has been doing all the right things lately. His next big venture: S S Rajamouli's RRR.

29. Vikram

Earnings: Rs 26 crore Tamil star Vikram's recent movies haven't seen the success this National Award-winning actor is used to.

30. Karan Johar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram Earnings: Rs 25.9 crore Karan Johar is so much more than a film-maker. From being a fashion horse to making all the celebs spill the beans on his Koffee couch, he sure has many talents. We must confess we are surprised by the dimensions of his personal wealth stated in the list. Unless, the rest of it is locked up in the Dharma Productions vaults.

