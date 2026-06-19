Where You Can Watch Drishyam 3 On OTT...

Mohanlal, mermaids and made-for-each-other couples on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your OTT options.
Key Points
- Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 arrives on OTT.
- There's an interesting mix of Malayalam (Athiradi), Tamil (Kenatha Kanom) and Hindi (Ab Hoga Hisaab) to choose from.
- International fare like Husbands In Action, Voicemails For Isabelle, Your Fault: London and Never Change debut on OTT.
Drishyam 3
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam
Mohanlal returns to play Georgekutty for the third time and save his family from the consequences of his actions in the first Drishyam as their peace is disturbed once again.
Athiradi
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam
An engineering student's efforts to revive a banned festival in his college goes haywire after his guests are kidnapped by a local goon harbouring grudges ensuing in comic chaos.
Kenatha Kanom
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Tamil
The ever prolific Yogi Babu is back with yet another OTT offering in Kenatha Kanom revolving around the hullaballoo that follows after the discovery of a dinosaur fossil in a village well.
Ab Hoga Hisaab
Where to watch? Amazon MX Player
Language: Hindi
Ten vendetta-fuelled episodes of a missing man's search by his brother in small town Punjab after one's dream of migrating to Canada goes horribly wrong.
Husbands in Action
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
What if the one person you least want to run in is the only person you need to collaborate with the most? A detective forms an amusingly awkward alliance with his ex's new husband to rescue her from kidnappers in the action comedy.
Arco
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: French
Nominated at the Oscars for Best Animated Film, Arco chronicles the adventures of a 10-year-old living in the future as he travels back in time and lands in a world plagued by climate apocalypse. His quest to return home forms the rest of the plot.
Mermaid
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Action, comedy, horror in a drug addict's determination to protect the injured mermaid he saved from everyone who learns of his curious little secret.
Voicemails For Isabelle
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A romcom of miscommunications wherein a woman's private voicemails to her dead sister end up being received by a real estate agent and, of course, he develops feelings for her.
Your Fault: London
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
In the follow-up to My Fault: London, the taboo love story between step siblings further intensifies as they must cope with distances when one's education and another's work keeps them apart.
I Will Find You
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on Harlan Coben's novel, the eight-part miniseries features Sam Worthington as a father falsely convicted for his son's murder wanting to break out of prison after learning he might still be alive.
Never Change
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
A pair of 30 year olds reunite to finish high school years after a natural calamity forced them to stop.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff