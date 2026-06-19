Where You Can Watch Drishyam 3 On OTT...

Mohanlal, mermaids and made-for-each-other couples on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your OTT options.

Key Points Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 arrives on OTT.

There's an interesting mix of Malayalam (Athiradi), Tamil (Kenatha Kanom) and Hindi (Ab Hoga Hisaab) to choose from.

International fare like Husbands In Action, Voicemails For Isabelle, Your Fault: London and Never Change debut on OTT.

Drishyam 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam

Mohanlal returns to play Georgekutty for the third time and save his family from the consequences of his actions in the first Drishyam as their peace is disturbed once again.

Athiradi

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

An engineering student's efforts to revive a banned festival in his college goes haywire after his guests are kidnapped by a local goon harbouring grudges ensuing in comic chaos.

Kenatha Kanom

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

The ever prolific Yogi Babu is back with yet another OTT offering in Kenatha Kanom revolving around the hullaballoo that follows after the discovery of a dinosaur fossil in a village well.

Ab Hoga Hisaab

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

Ten vendetta-fuelled episodes of a missing man's search by his brother in small town Punjab after one's dream of migrating to Canada goes horribly wrong.

Husbands in Action

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

What if the one person you least want to run in is the only person you need to collaborate with the most? A detective forms an amusingly awkward alliance with his ex's new husband to rescue her from kidnappers in the action comedy.

Arco

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: French

Nominated at the Oscars for Best Animated Film, Arco chronicles the adventures of a 10-year-old living in the future as he travels back in time and lands in a world plagued by climate apocalypse. His quest to return home forms the rest of the plot.

Mermaid

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Action, comedy, horror in a drug addict's determination to protect the injured mermaid he saved from everyone who learns of his curious little secret.

Voicemails For Isabelle

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A romcom of miscommunications wherein a woman's private voicemails to her dead sister end up being received by a real estate agent and, of course, he develops feelings for her.

Your Fault: London

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In the follow-up to My Fault: London, the taboo love story between step siblings further intensifies as they must cope with distances when one's education and another's work keeps them apart.

I Will Find You

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Harlan Coben's novel, the eight-part miniseries features Sam Worthington as a father falsely convicted for his son's murder wanting to break out of prison after learning he might still be alive.

Never Change

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A pair of 30 year olds reunite to finish high school years after a natural calamity forced them to stop.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff