Where You Can Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf

It's an action-packed week on OTT. Fasten your seat belts and check out these options from Sukanya Verma.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Rajkummar Rao's groom-to-be gets stuck in a time loop that will take some deep dive into the self-seeking soul and grant him a happily-ever-after in his new rom-com co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi.

Jaat

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sunny Deol's trademark fury and punisher persona hit full throttle as he does what he does best as part of Jaat's justice seeking bash fest.

Mercy for None

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Brace yourself for tons of Korean style action in Mercy for None's relentless vendetta wherein a retired gangster goes back to the bloody ways he swore off from to avenge his dead brother.

Tourist Family

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A drama beaming with hope and humour, Tourist Family revolves around a Sri Lanka family taking refuge in Tamil Nadu and the myriad of challenges it brings along.

Stolen

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A pair of city dwelling brothers mistaken for kidnappers in the middle of nowhere must navigate a night full of horrors entailing a desperate mother, irrational cops and angry mob in Karan Tejpal's gripping thriller.

The Survivors

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An adaptation of Australian author Jane Harper's novel of the same name, The Survivors kickstarts with the murder of a young woman in a coastal town evoking memories of mysterious deaths in the area 15 years ago.

Chhal Kapat

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Shriya Pilgaonkar plays a tough cop investigating the murder of an influencer at her friend's destination wedding.

The Accountant 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The action-meets-comedy camaraderie between Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal promises to give the viewer another round of fun as the onscreen brothers reunite for a sequel to The Accountant.

Get Away

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Remote island? Check. Family getaway? Check. Serial killer on the loose? Check.

K.O.

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: French (with subtitles)

A redemption story takes the face of adrenaline-pumping action when a MMA fighter is compelled to help the widow of the man he accidentally killed during a bout by finding their missing son only to find himself in spaces darker than his guilt.

Good Boy

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Sportsmen transform into special task force officers as part of the Olympics quota ensuing in daredevil adventures calling for their medal-winning skills in the Park Bo Gum led K-drama.

Stick

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Owen Wilson slips into the role of a burned out golfer hoping to redeem himself by coaching a troubled but talented youngster in Apple TV's 10-part sports comedy.

Predator: Killer of Killers

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Fans of the Predator franchise rejoice, it's time for an animated edition of the sci-fi series wherein a Viking raider, a Ninja and a WWII pilot find themselves threatened by 'something up in the sky that's not human'.

Lafangey

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

A coming-of-age between a troika of friends going through life, adulting and career goals in and as Lafangey.