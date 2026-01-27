Where To Watch Gustaakh Ishq On OTT

The poetic love story Gustaakh Ishq has started streaming on JioHotstar.

The movie stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah.

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is a poetic love story that got favourable reviews but poor box office collections, when it released in theatres last November.

Where is Gustaakh Ishq streaming in India?

Gustaakh Ishq is streaming on Jio Hotstar.

If you missed it in the theatres, this is a good time to catch the film as it is a must watch.

What Gustaakh Ishq is about?

Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq is about Pappan, whose life changes when he falls for his mentor's daughter. Naseerddin Shah plays the mentor, an Urdu poet.

But the love and art that Pappan strives for remain elusive.

Gustaakh Ishq combines emotional storytelling with modern-day dilemmas, making it relatable to audiences of all ages.

What you must know about Gustaakh Ishq

Gustaakh Ishq unfolds against the nostalgic backdrop of 1990s' Old Delhi and parts of Punjab.

The film tells a tender, slow-burn love story rooted in poetry, art, and personal duty, blending old‑world charm with contemporary emotional depth.

The film pays homage to old‑school storytelling -- where love is expressed not in grand gestures but in subtle exchanges, quiet longing, and shared poetry, making it a reflective and emotionally resonant experience.

