News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Where Dua Lipa Dined In Mumbai

Where Dua Lipa Dined In Mumbai

Source: ANI
November 29, 2024 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai for her highly-awaited performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert, scheduled for Saturday, November 30.

On Thursday night, Dua was spotted dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The couple visited Veronica's, a restaurant in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

In the videos shared by the media, Dua can be seen getting inside her car, escorted by security, holding hands with Callum.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The couple was all smiles as they were papped inside the car.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dua announced her return to India in August with an Instagram post, saying, 'India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!'

Talking to Variety, Dua shared her excitement and said, 'One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people.'

This is Dua's third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her recent vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.

The Zomato Feeding India Concert will also feature performances from Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder among others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Dua Lipa is such a style icon
Why Dua Lipa is such a style icon
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
Adani crisis: 'No negative actions so far by lenders'
Adani crisis: 'No negative actions so far by lenders'
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
1st Test: Brook ton revives England on Day 2
1st Test: Brook ton revives England on Day 2
Weekend Recipe: Lajjaya's Alu Halwa
Weekend Recipe: Lajjaya's Alu Halwa
More like this
Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album
Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album
Is Zainab 9 Years Older Than Akhil?
Is Zainab 9 Years Older Than Akhil?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances