HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Where Are The Stars Chilling This Winter?

Where Are The Stars Chilling This Winter?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 22, 2025 09:05 IST

x

December is all about embracing the chill, sipping on hot chocolate, and escaping to beautiful getaways before ringing in the New Year in style. And that's exactly what our stars are doing.

Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at where the stars are travelling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

If you're in the land of Santa Claus, you ought to spend time with a reindeer, and Radhikka Madan knows it well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi jets off to Munich for some winter magic and calls it 'the dreamiest start to the holiday season'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan discovers Uttarakhand's hidden valleys in the best way possible: By going on a trek.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as she holidays in Sri Lanka with her girl gang.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

We love Pragya Jaiswal's beach look as she vacays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi just can't get enough of the Spanish winter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza chills in Amsterdam, making quite a statement with her winter fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is in Switzerland and says, 'This is what heaven feels like.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget takes some time off to unwind in the UK.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik gets ready to discover the land of rising sun, Japan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah is ecstatic about spotting the Northern Lights.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Heli Daruwala/Instagram

Heli Daruwala's beach day in Florida is all about looking chic while enjoying a refreshing beverage!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif is living her best holiday in Rome, Italy, and enjoying delicious food against a stunning view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood's Amazing WINTER FASHION
Bollywood's Amazing WINTER FASHION
Bollywood's FAVOURITE winter getaways
Bollywood's FAVOURITE winter getaways
Lessons from Bollywood: How to dress for winter
Lessons from Bollywood: How to dress for winter
Winter Fashion with Kangana, Ranveer
Winter Fashion with Kangana, Ranveer
Romancing the winter, Bollywood style
Romancing the winter, Bollywood style

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Sonamarg Transforms Into a White Wonderland After Fresh Snowfall0:57

Sonamarg Transforms Into a White Wonderland After Fresh...

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of Unity for Hindus2:40

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of...

Poonch-Kashmir route shut as Mughal Road faces heavy snowfall0:54

Poonch-Kashmir route shut as Mughal Road faces heavy...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO