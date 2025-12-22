Where Are The Stars Chilling This Winter?

December is all about embracing the chill, sipping on hot chocolate, and escaping to beautiful getaways before ringing in the New Year in style. And that's exactly what our stars are doing.
Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at where the stars are travelling.
If you're in the land of Santa Claus, you ought to spend time with a reindeer, and Radhikka Madan knows it well.
Huma Qureshi jets off to Munich for some winter magic and calls it 'the dreamiest start to the holiday season'.
Hrithik Roshan discovers Uttarakhand's hidden valleys in the best way possible: By going on a trek.
Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as she holidays in Sri Lanka with her girl gang.
We love Pragya Jaiswal's beach look as she vacays in the Maldives.
Sanjana Sanghi just can't get enough of the Spanish winter.
Krystal D'Souza chills in Amsterdam, making quite a statement with her winter fashion.
Avneet Kaur is in Switzerland and says, 'This is what heaven feels like.'
Jennifer Winget takes some time off to unwind in the UK.
Rubina Dilaik gets ready to discover the land of rising sun, Japan.
Shefali Shah is ecstatic about spotting the Northern Lights.
Heli Daruwala's beach day in Florida is all about looking chic while enjoying a refreshing beverage!
Aamna Sharif is living her best holiday in Rome, Italy, and enjoying delicious food against a stunning view.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff