Where Are The Stars Chilling This Winter?

December is all about embracing the chill, sipping on hot chocolate, and escaping to beautiful getaways before ringing in the New Year in style. And that's exactly what our stars are doing.

Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at where the stars are travelling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

If you're in the land of Santa Claus, you ought to spend time with a reindeer, and Radhikka Madan knows it well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi jets off to Munich for some winter magic and calls it 'the dreamiest start to the holiday season'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan discovers Uttarakhand's hidden valleys in the best way possible: By going on a trek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks cute as she holidays in Sri Lanka with her girl gang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

We love Pragya Jaiswal's beach look as she vacays in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi just can't get enough of the Spanish winter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza chills in Amsterdam, making quite a statement with her winter fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is in Switzerland and says, 'This is what heaven feels like.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget takes some time off to unwind in the UK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik gets ready to discover the land of rising sun, Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah is ecstatic about spotting the Northern Lights.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Heli Daruwala/Instagram

Heli Daruwala's beach day in Florida is all about looking chic while enjoying a refreshing beverage!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif is living her best holiday in Rome, Italy, and enjoying delicious food against a stunning view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff