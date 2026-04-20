Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?

From chilling in snow-clad mountains and pristine beaches to soaking up the magical sakura season, Namrata Thakker shows you how stars are unwinding in style this season.

Key Points Film folk head to cooler destinations for the summer.

France, Japan and Bhutan are popular international destinations.

In India, Goa, Sikkim and Kashmir get a fair share of celebrity visitors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are holidaying in the snowclad mountains, celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

Alia shares their state of mind: 'Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking... we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor loves spending her summers with her girls' squad, and Anjini Dhawan doesn't mind it at all!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat knows how to spend summers the right way, unwinding on the French Riviera with a plateful of good health.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra can't get enough of the Kanchenjunga views from her hotel in Gangto.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli enjoys the sakura season in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar kicks off April by zooming off to Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan dishes out fashion goals while relaxing in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum Darang explores Nepal's biggest and Asia's second biggest cave, Siddha Gufa, in Bandipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul hikes to Bhutan's Tiger's Nest monastery aka the iconic Paro Taktsang monastery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

'Kashmiri boy in his natural habitat,' says Vedang Raina, posing against snow-clad mountains in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rithvik Dhanjani/Instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani's cruise holiday sure looks tempting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Seal/Instagram

Aditya Seal takes a break from his shooting schedule to embrace the beauty of Gulmarg.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff