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Home  » Movies » Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?

Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 09:02 IST

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From chilling in snow-clad mountains and pristine beaches to soaking up the magical sakura season, Namrata Thakker shows you how stars are unwinding in style this season.

Key Points

  • Film folk head to cooler destinations for the summer.
  • France, Japan and Bhutan are popular international destinations.
  • In India, Goa, Sikkim and Kashmir get a fair share of celebrity visitors.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are holidaying in the snowclad mountains, celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

Alia shares their state of mind: 'Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking... we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.'

 

Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor loves spending her summers with her girls' squad, and Anjini Dhawan doesn't mind it at all!

 

Mallika Sherawat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat knows how to spend summers the right way, unwinding on the French Riviera with a plateful of good health.

 

Tisca Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra can't get enough of the Kanchenjunga views from her hotel in Gangto.

 

Prajakta Koli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli enjoys the sakura season in Japan.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar kicks off April by zooming off to Goa.

 

Hina Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan dishes out fashion goals while relaxing in the Maldives.

 

Chum Darang

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

Chum Darang explores Nepal's biggest and Asia's second biggest cave, Siddha Gufa, in Bandipur.

 

Manav Kaul

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul hikes to Bhutan's Tiger's Nest monastery aka the iconic Paro Taktsang monastery.

 

Vedang Raina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

'Kashmiri boy in his natural habitat,' says Vedang Raina, posing against snow-clad mountains in Kashmir.

 

Rithvik Dhanjani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rithvik Dhanjani/Instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani's cruise holiday sure looks tempting.

 

Aditya Seal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Seal/Instagram

Aditya Seal takes a break from his shooting schedule to embrace the beauty of Gulmarg.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com

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