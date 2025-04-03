HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » When Tigmanshu Dhulia Made 'Ghatiya' Tea For Shah Rukh

When Tigmanshu Dhulia Made 'Ghatiya' Tea For Shah Rukh

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 03, 2025 10:31 IST

x

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na.

Actor-Writer-Director Tigmanshu Dhulia (known for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Haasil, Charas) shared an interesting memory when he served tea to Shah Rukh Khan.

Best known for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur, Dhulia recalled the moment from 1994 when he worked as an assistant to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

While speaking to ANI, Dhulia shared that at the time, Kapur was staying in Mumbai after completing Bandit Queen and started working on several film projects, including Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Suniel Shetty.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dil Se.. with Mani Ratnam, right, Aditya Srivastava and Tigmanshu Dhulia, extreme left. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

'After Bandit Queen, Shekharji stayed in Mumbai for about one and a half to two years before moving on to international projects. Many films were started but later shelved. One of them was Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin with Shah Rukh, Nasserbhai and Suniel Shetty.

"Toh humne script likhna shuru kiya. Shah Rukh Shekharji ke flat mein bhi aaye the. Mujhe yaad hai, maine Shah Rukh ko chai banake pilayi thi. Microwave mein banayi thi. Mujhe aata bhi nahi tha ki microwave kaise chalta hai.

'Shekharji ne kaha, "Ja yaar, chai bana de." Pehli baar maine dekha tha ki microwave kaisa hota hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki maine Shah Rukh ko bohot ghatiya chai banake pilayi hogi.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After 25 Years, Hera Pheri Secret Is Out!
After 25 Years, Hera Pheri Secret Is Out!
The Sikandar You Must Watch Instead
The Sikandar You Must Watch Instead
The Comedian Special Quiz
The Comedian Special Quiz
Guess Where These Stars Were Born
Guess Where These Stars Were Born
Empuraan Has Soul Of A Right Wing Movie
Empuraan Has Soul Of A Right Wing Movie

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

webstory image 3

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India

VIDEOS

Pak Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir1:22

Pak Army violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi emplanes for Bangkok, Thailand0:57

PM Modi emplanes for Bangkok, Thailand

Lok Sabha passes Waqf bill after hours long debate3:16

Lok Sabha passes Waqf bill after hours long debate

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD