When Tigmanshu Dhulia Made 'Ghatiya' Tea For Shah Rukh

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na.

Actor-Writer-Director Tigmanshu Dhulia (known for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Haasil, Charas) shared an interesting memory when he served tea to Shah Rukh Khan.

Best known for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur, Dhulia recalled the moment from 1994 when he worked as an assistant to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

While speaking to ANI, Dhulia shared that at the time, Kapur was staying in Mumbai after completing Bandit Queen and started working on several film projects, including Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Suniel Shetty.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dil Se.. with Mani Ratnam, right, Aditya Srivastava and Tigmanshu Dhulia, extreme left. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

'After Bandit Queen, Shekharji stayed in Mumbai for about one and a half to two years before moving on to international projects. Many films were started but later shelved. One of them was Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin with Shah Rukh, Nasserbhai and Suniel Shetty.

"Toh humne script likhna shuru kiya. Shah Rukh Shekharji ke flat mein bhi aaye the. Mujhe yaad hai, maine Shah Rukh ko chai banake pilayi thi. Microwave mein banayi thi. Mujhe aata bhi nahi tha ki microwave kaise chalta hai.

'Shekharji ne kaha, "Ja yaar, chai bana de." Pehli baar maine dekha tha ki microwave kaisa hota hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki maine Shah Rukh ko bohot ghatiya chai banake pilayi hogi.'