When Shilpa Gave An Arm And A Leg For Rohit Shetty

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

Web series are an Open Sesame for actors, writers and technicians. The lure is so strong that even A-listers are taking a trip to the OTT universe.

Blockbuster film-maker Rohit Shetty brings the next chapter in his cinematic universe to OTT with Indian Police Force, a seven-episode series headlined by the stylish trio of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra.

As expected, the show has all the signature elements of Shetty's flamboyant movie-making style: Extravagant action, high-octane chase sequences, adrenaline-pumping stunts featuring bikes and cars and the daredevilry of its actors at the centre of it all.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rohit Shetty joins Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

"It is not easy to pull off a seven-part show because it is almost like making four films at once," Rohit says. "No medium is big or small. Work is work. I have done films, TV, and commercials, bas yeh reh gaya tha."

The director looked dapper in all-black at the trailer launch event of the Amazon show in Mumbai on January 5, 2024.

He was accompanied by the leading trio, along with actors Isha Talwar, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, and Sushwanth Prakash, who co-directed the show with Shetty.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

The event kicked off with a three-minute trailer for the show that showcases Shilpa, Vivek and Sidharth who play Delhi police officers leading a mission to capture the mastermind behind bomb blasts in the capital.

Sidharth recalls Rohit discussed the idea for the show with him two years ago. After Shershaah, he gets into uniform once again, this time as police officer Kabir Malik.

Sidharth speaks about playing Kabir Malik in Indian Police Force.





Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Isha Talwar, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Shetty.

Sidharth has wanted to be part of Rohit's cop universe for a long time.

"As an audience and as an actor, I've admired all his films. Even though he does comedy really well, when it comes to action and portraying the heroes in the most masculine, simple and effective way, I think Rohit Shetty has a great language in it," notes Sidharth.

Indian Police Force is the next installment in Rohit Shetty's ever-evolving cop universe that started with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham in 2011. The saga continued with Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), all of which achieved blockbuster status.

Why was Shweta Tiwari scared of Rohit Shetty on the sets of Indian Police Force?





Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aparna Purohit, who heads Amazon Prime Video in India, Shweta Tiwari, Isha Talwar and Shilpa Shetty.

Rohit reveals he steers away from using stunt doubles for action sequences in order to keep it real.

While shooting a crucial scene in August 2023, Shilpa met with a severe injury, which left her bed-ridden for three months.

While she had done action sequences previously, Shilpa recalls this was a "major fall" for her because of how physically demanding the role was.

"My go-ahead for Indian Police Force was when I heard that the character was called Tara Shetty and then it's written so beautifully. We have given an arm and a leg (referring to her fracture)," Shilpa adds.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rohit Shetty with Sidharth Malhotra.

Rohit gives a shout-out to every key member present at the event and hails them as the "real heroes" of the show as he says his team finished working on the project in just 18 months.

Vivek Oberoi, who plays Officer Vikram Bakshi, mentions he had withdrawal symptoms after he finished shooting Indian Police Force.

"Rohit is absolutely incredible, but I think his team is on another level. I had the best time on his sets," the actor says.

Vivek Oberoi explains the concept of a 'Rohit Shetty Massage' in this hilarious video.





Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari, Isha Talwar, Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa says she and Rohit have been planning to work together for a very long time, which finally materialised with Indian Police Force.

When the host asked Shilpa how she feels being the 'first female cop' in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, she jokingly asked him to say it again.

Rohit, who looked slightly embarrassed with this banter, coyly said, "Dusri (Deepika Padukone) ka birthday hai na? Happy birthday Deepika!"

Isha Talwar, who plays Sidharth's love interest in the show, was called "Amazon veteran" by Shetty as she shot to fame with another Amazon Prime series, Mirzapur.

"Doing this show has made feel that I have finally become an actress," says Isha. "It took me many years to reach this point."

Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19.