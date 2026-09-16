When Salman Khan Got Ganpati Rituals Wrong

Salman Khan gets the Ganpati rituals wrong, and sister Arpita Khan Sharma sweetly guides him.

IMAGE: Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with family.

Key Points Salman Khan participated in Ganpati visarjan celebrations at his brother Sohail Khan's home.

Friends like Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari attended.

Arhaan Khan joined the family's energetic dance.

After welcoming Ganpati at his brother Sohail Khan's residence, Salman Khan went right back for visarjan duties.

And that's when he went viral.

Salman may have been attending Ganpati celebrations for years now, but he still needs to get some lessons right.

When he was asked to perform the aarti, he did it the wrong way. His sister Arpita noticed it immediately, and corrected him.

See the video for a closer look at the mix-up.

Helen performs puja.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri whispers in Ganpati's ears.

Daisy Shah.

Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ayaan Agnihotri, Yohan Khan, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Ayat Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri.

Doing the Dabangg dance!

Has Arhaan learnt to dance from his mama Malaika Arora?

Daisy Shah waits for a cue from Iulia Vantur.

Ayaan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Arhaan Khan perform the visarjan.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are among the guests celebrating with the Khan family.

Elli AvRam.

Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aayush Sharma.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar and Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff