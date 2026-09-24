When Sahara Shah Stunned Vivek Oberoi

In an emotional turn of events at the CPAA Cancer Rose Day, Sahara Shah, a cancer survivor and protegee of actor Vivek Oberoi, surprised him with the announcement of her debut as a lead actress in a new film, marking a significant milestone in her inspiring journey.

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi with Sahara Shah.

Key Points Sahara Shah, a cancer survivor supported by Vivek Oberoi since childhood, has signed her first film.

The announcement was made at the CPAA Cancer Rose Day event in Mumbai, surprising Oberoi.

The film's producer signed the contract and unveiled the first poster in front of Oberoi, marking an emotional milestone.

Oberoi expressed immense pride, recalling Sahara's fight against cancer from the age of two-and-a-half.

In an emotional moment at the CPAA Cancer Rose Day event in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Sahara Shah, whom Vivek Oberoi brought to CPAA at the age of two-and-a-half and supported through her cancer treatment, returned to surprise him, 22 years old and ready to begin a new chapter.

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi with Sahara Shah.

Now cancer-free, Sahara surprised Vivek with her presence and an even bigger announcement: She has signed her first film as a lead actress.

In a heartfelt gesture, she requested the producer, who was present at the event, to come forward and sign the contract in front of Vivek.

The producer not only signed the agreement but also unveiled the film's first poster, making the moment even more special.

Vivek Oberoi's Emotional Reaction

The emotional milestone came on a significant day for Vivek Oberoi, who, upon turning 50, adopted 50 children battling cancer and pledged to support their complete treatment.

Speaking about Sahara, Vivek says, -I can't tell you how happy I am. I am crying with pride. I saw this two-and-a-half-year-old girl with red eyes and a pale face undergoing chemotherapy while fighting cancer. I saw the fight in her.

'The way she held my finger, I knew she would win. I used to pray for her every day. Today, she is cancer-free, and she is reaping the rewards of her hard work. I am so proud of her.'

An Inspiring Journey

From fighting cancer as a child to stepping into the world of cinema as a leading lady, Sahara Shah's journey became one of the most moving moments of the Cancer Rose Day celebration.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff