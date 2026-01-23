When Rani Mukerji's Parents' Hearts Were Broken

Mardaani 3 star Rani Mukerji celebrates 30 years in the film industry with a heartfelt conversation with Karan Johar.

2026 is special for Rani Mukerji as she celebrates three decades in cinema. To mark the milestone, the actor sat down for an intimate and insightful conversation with filmmaker and close friend Karan Johar at an event titled Karan & Rani in Mumbai.

Karan introduced Rani as "a true icon of our times", and the moment they met on stage, the hugs came easy and heartfelt.

Rani, dressed in a sheer white sari, looked like a classic Yash Chopra heroine, instantly evoking memories of Sridevi's Chandni and those classic white saris that defined an era.

The venue was equally fitting, with the event held at Mumbai's iconic Yash Raj Films, a place that continues to inspire dreamers and those hoping to make it big in the film industry.

The dimly-lit room was lined with posters from Rani's iconic films, while a bright spotlight falling on titles like Ghulam, Veer-Zaara, Black, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Saathiya, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and many more, tracing her cinematic journey over the years.

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji chats with the media. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Rani Mukerji Was Hurt After Losing The National Award for Black

During the discussion, Rani candidly admitted that she was hurt when she did not win the National Award for Black, especially as co-star Amitabh Bachchan and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali went on to receive honours for the acclaimed 2005 film.

"It broke my father's heart, it broke my mum's heart," Rani said. "I think the way I have conducted my career and my life since I was a teenager, I started off as an actor because my mum asked me to become one."

"I realised that through the work I could do, I could probably give my parents a better life and see them happy and comfortable. That was my dream for a few years, and that's why I kept working in films."

Rani eventually won her first National Award last year for her performance in Director Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and dedicated her award to her late father Ram Mukherjee.

'I am truly overwhelmed to receive my first National Award in my 30-year journey as an actor. This honour means the world to me, and I want to dedicate it to my late father, who always dreamt of this moment for me. I miss him deeply today, and I know it's his blessing and my mother's constant strength and inspiration that guided me through the role of Mrs Chatterjee,' she said.

How Karan Johar helped Rani Mukerji during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

During the discussion, Rani grew emotional as she recalled how Karan had wholeheartedly supported her decision to use her own voice in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

She also shared that during the shoot of Ghulam, co-star Aamir Khan had told her that her voice was 'not apt' for the film and that someone else would dub it. Rani admitted that Aamir's decision was deeply upsetting for her.

"I could not show the fact that I was upset because you need to be a team player when you are part of the film. Even if there are personal disappointments, it does not matter if the intent is true for the film."

Rani was visibly emotional as she turned to Karan and said, "I really owe this to Karan, when we were shooting for the trailer of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I remember you asked me whether I had dubbed my voice in my first film and if I had a problem with it and I said no, I did dub my voice. You said, 'I love your voice!' and I still remember it."

WATCH: Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji cuts the cake, with Karan Johar by her side. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira pens a heartfelt letter

Karan spoke fondly about Rani's daughter, Adira, revealing with a smile that she loves food. "Food and films define the Chopra family," he said.

Rani chimed in warmly, "She is truly Yash Uncle's granddaughter. Sometimes I feel like she's his reincarnation. She's also incredibly creative!"

The moment grew even more special when Karan surprised Rani by reading a letter penned by Adira. Addressed to her mother, the letter highlighted the bond they share and the qualities Adira admires in Rani. It ended with a heartfelt note for Rani.

'When I grow up, I hope to be kind, confident, loving, intelligent, and stylish just like you,' it read.

WATCH: Karan Johar reads Adira's letter to Rani Mukerji

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The celebration continued with Karan bringing out a cake, teasing that it was Rani's favourite food. Rani cut the cake, surrounded by members of the media with whom she shared warm, heartfelt conversations.