When Rakul Singh Is Not Shooting...

Rakul Singh gives us a glimpse of her life beyond film shoots.
Key Points
- Rakul Singh shares six pictures showing how she spends her time away from film shoots.
- The actress gives a glimpse of her workouts, strength training and me-time.
- From beach outings to reading a good book, Rakul enjoys making time for herself.
What does Rakul Singh do when she's not shooting for a film? The Ramayana actress shares her life with a series of posts on Instagram.
Rakul sips on everyone's favourite drink, Matcha, and prepares us for what lies ahead.
Exercising the right way.
Rakul obviously prefers the beach to the mountains.
Snacking, never mind the extra calories.
Reading up.
And then some more exercise!
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff