When Rakul Singh Is Not Shooting...

Rakul Singh gives us a glimpse of her life beyond film shoots.

Key Points Rakul Singh shares six pictures showing how she spends her time away from film shoots.

The actress gives a glimpse of her workouts, strength training and me-time.

From beach outings to reading a good book, Rakul enjoys making time for herself.

What does Rakul Singh do when she's not shooting for a film? The Ramayana actress shares her life with a series of posts on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul sips on everyone's favourite drink, Matcha, and prepares us for what lies ahead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Exercising the right way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul obviously prefers the beach to the mountains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Snacking, never mind the extra calories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Reading up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

And then some more exercise!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff