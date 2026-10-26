Home  » Movies » When Rakul Singh Is Not Shooting...

When Rakul Singh Is Not Shooting...

By REDIFF MOVIES October 26, 2026 09:09 IST 1 Minute Read
x

Rakul Singh gives us a glimpse of her life beyond film shoots.

Key Points

  • Rakul Singh shares six pictures showing how she spends her time away from film shoots.
  • The actress gives a glimpse of her workouts, strength training and me-time.
  • From beach outings to reading a good book, Rakul enjoys making time for herself.

What does Rakul Singh do when she's not shooting for a film? The Ramayana actress shares her life with a series of posts on Instagram.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul sips on everyone's favourite drink, Matcha, and prepares us for what lies ahead.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Exercising the right way.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul obviously prefers the beach to the mountains.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Snacking, never mind the extra calories.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Reading up.

 

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

And then some more exercise!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Rakul SinghInstagramRamayanaMatcha

More From Rediff

Gajab Raat Review: Manoj Bajpayee Saves The Day

Gajab Raat Review: Manoj Bajpayee Saves The Day
Udta Teer Review: Misses The Bullseye

Udta Teer Review: Misses The Bullseye
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Review: Bumper Debut

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Review: Bumper Debut

Related Stories

'I Got Ramayana Because...'

'I Got Ramayana Because...'

Web Stories

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know
India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death