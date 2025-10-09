HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Maharani Season 4 Will Premiere...

When Maharani Season 4 Will Premiere...

Source: PTI
October 09, 2025 15:43 IST

IMAGE: The poster of Maharani Season 4.
 

Political drama series Maharani will return with its fourth season on Sony LIV on November 7.

The new season promises higher stakes, fiercer battles, and a bolder portrayal of its central character, Rani Bharti, essayed by Huma Qureshi, the OTT platform said in a statement.

'Rani Bharti's journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to Chief Minister, she shook Bihar's political ground. Now, she enters the nation's toughest battlefield.

'The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her. It's the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we've ever seen,' Qureshi said.

The fourth chapter of Maharani is directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt Ltd, and created by Subhash Kapoor.

The show's first season, which premiered in 2021, introduced Qureshi as Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar.

Its second season (2022) saw Rani learn the ropes of politics as she is accused of misgovernance and faces off against her greatest enemy: Her husband.

The third chapter, which streamed in 2024, ended with Rani exacting revenge on the conspirators of her husband Bheema's murder.

Besides Huma, the fourth season will also feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti and Pramod Pathak.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI
