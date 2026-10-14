'When Love Becomes Obsession, It's Dangerous'

'Men think that if she doesn't like me, I am entitled to make her like me. What men need to realise is that it's nothing but her choice.'

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur in Pooja Meri Jaan.

Key Points 'People in this country don't understand the concept of romantic rejection and entitlement, how a toxic relationship affects and what are the do's and don'ts for people in such a situation.'

'I was madly in love with this girl for almost seven years and that was the catalyst for me coming up with this story.'

Every script of mine, at least 100 people rejected it. But I take rejection really well.' After a four-year delay and a very public fallout with producer Maddock, Director Navjot Gulati's Pooja Meri Jaan is finally streaming on OTT. Now that the film is out, Gulati is happy to have the focus shift to the story. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Vikram Singh Chauhan, the film looks at romantic obsession, rejection and consent. The subject is also personal for Gulati, who draws from his own experience of being in love with someone for seven years. From starting out as a writer to finding his way into direction, the filmmaker has seen the uncertainty that comes with trying to make it in the buisness. "You can be the most talented person in the room and yet be jobless. That is something which can only happen in this industry. If you are not tenacious enough and if luck is not on your side, nothing will work out," Gulati tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

Pooja Meri Jaan released after a long delay. Are you relieved?

I am glad the conversation is about the film, not its journey.

People in this country don't understand the concept of romantic rejection and entitlement, how a toxic relationship affects and what are the do's and don'ts for people in such a situation.

Now, the conversation is about what it was originally intended to be, so I'm happy about that.

What held the film back for so many years?

That is something nobody can control. But a good film always stands the test of time.

Queen was stuck for almost four years and it turned out to be the best film of that year. Now, there's a part two being made, many years later.

Sometimes a terrible film will get the best promotions but when the film releases, it just fizzles out because if it is not good, no amount of promotions can save it.

Of course, sometimes luck favours a film.

Every script of mine, at least 100 people rejected it. But unlike Aniket (the obsessive lover played by Vikram Singh Chauhan), I take rejection really well.

'Pooja Meri Jaan is coming from personal experience'

IMAGE: Navjot Gulati with Vijay Raaz on the sets of Pooja Meri Jaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navjot Gulati/Instagram

Pooja Meri Jaan is well-intentioned and narratively engaging, especially in the way it looks at consent and male entitlement. What did you observe around you that made you want to tell this story?

I say this very candidly, I was Aniket for the longest time in my life.

I was madly in love with this girl for almost seven years and that was the catalyst for me coming up with this story and then writing it alongside Kanishka (Singh Deo) and Niren (Bhatt).

It is coming from personal experience. In a way, this is my way of saying sorry to her, and to all the other Poojas in the world, who have probably gone through something like this.

IMAGE: Navjot Gulati with Mrunal Thakur on the sets of Pooja Meri Jaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navjot Gulati/Instagram

What finally made you understand that it was time to let go?

There is no such big turnaround that happens. If I tell you honestly, it's because she got married (laughs).

Of course, I have not done things as bad as Aniket but you are in that headspace where you are constantly thinking the worst possible scenario and trying to find ways to be with someone and changing the course of your life just because of that one person.

It is an obsession and it is wrong. When love becomes obsession, it is dangerous for both parties.

Why do you think men still struggle to take rejection gracefully?

It is the conditioning of society. Men think that if she doesn't like me, I am entitled to make her like me. What men need to realise is that it's nothing but her choice.

When I was in this phase, my brother told me that love happens when it is from both sides. If it is from one side, it is foolishness.

You know, a lot of guys have been reacting very positively to this film. Many are angry, saying that how can you side with the girl and you have painted her as the hero, and you made the guy look like a villain.

I am not saying all the guys are like this. But in my story, the guy is like this. Now how you react to it is your choice.

'You can never decide when a film will get released'

IMAGE: Navjot Gulati with Mrunal Thakur and Vikram Singh Chauhan on the sets of Pooja Meri Jaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navjot Gulati/Instagram

Did you always want Huma Qureshi's lawyer to be the moral centre of the film?

Yes. When we were writing, I was very clear that I want Huma to be the audience.

In the beginning, she is not siding with Pooja, she is also questioning her. She is constantly siding with Aniket and feeling bad for him. Then, as she gets to know the truth, so does the audience.

Her character is very pivotal in that sense, where you are constantly shifting your loyalties. Eventually, she has to realise that this is how society has made her think.

Pooja Meri Jaan took years to release, and your other film Badtameez Gill is also in the waiting. Why is it so difficult to release films, and how frustrating is that for a filmmaker?

All films have their destiny.

Badtameez Gill got completed in 2024. By that yardstick, it hasn't been that long. Hopefully, it will release in the next three-four months.

You can never decide when a film will get released. You want to be in a situation where you make the film and it gets released in the next 12 months of it being made. But there are many forces at play.

There are platforms. There are deals. There are multiple stakeholders and everybody has to be on the same page.

Sometimes, it takes time. I made another film when Pooja Meri Jaan was stuck because that's how I function in life. I move on to the next option.

'I know it was a terrible film'

IMAGE: Navjot Gulati with Huma Qureshi on the sets of Pooja Meri Jaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navjot Gulati/Instagram

You started out as a writer before moving into direction. What made you make that shift?

I think I started writing at the wrong time. Had I started writing in 2017-2018, maybe I would have been writing more. The number of opportunities for writing have increased in the OTT era.

I started as a writer in 2009. The opportunities were limited then.

In the long run, I realised I love direction more. So maybe it was a blessing in disguise.

I am not a fan of your last film Jai Mummy Di...

Nobody is a fan of that film. I know it was a terrible film. I am very self aware (laughs).

Pooja Meri Jaan feels like a different turn for you as a storyteller. Like how Anubhav Sinha reinvented himself with films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. Do you see yourself taking a similar path?

I don't think I can compare myself to a stalwart like Anubhav Sinha. I am just getting started.

The release of Pooja Meri Jaan has helped me in a great way.

A lot of my friends who have seen this film and my earlier work feel this is my first. I would like to believe that because this is a complete departure from anything I have made till now. And I did it very consciously.

See, work brings more work in this industry. When your work is out, only then do people reach out to you and offer you more.

'My father had a secret desire of wanting to be a filmmaker'

IMAGE: Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak in Jai Mummy Di (2020).

You are the first-generation filmmaker in your family. What drew you to cinema and eventually brought you to Mumbai?

I am originally from Bareilly. My father was a businessman.

We lived in a big joint family. Everybody in our family was obsessed with movies, so was I.

You know, in Bareilly, films don't release on Friday, they release on a Thursday, because that's the day when the market has an off. It is a very business-centric city, or at least it used to be. Right now, things are different.

My father had a secret desire of wanting to be a filmmaker. He passed away in 2024. In a way, I am living his dream.

I was never interested in studying. I would be that guy reading Filmfare and Mayapuri magazines, rather than course books. I studied only till Class 11.

What is your fondest movie-watching memory from childhood?

I remember my brother and bhabhi had gone to see Rangeela.

We were all excited about what this film, and asked her how she liked it. But she didn't enjoy it.

My reaction was totally different. I think I saw it five times in those next few days.

'When I met Tabu at a party...'

IMAGE: Navjot Gulati with Mrunal Thakur and Vikram Singh Chauhan on the sets of Pooja Meri Jaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navjot Gulati/Instagram

What does your family make of the filmmaker you have become?

Most of them are surprised.

I was the dark sheep. I was somebody who was not good at studies, not good at anything.

I was average at everything throughout my life. I knew bits and pieces of everything, whether it was sports, extracurricular activities, studies, managing people... Maybe that has led to me becoming a director because a director is doing just that, but on a larger scale.

My family is happy that finally I am doing this for a living.

My father used to keep telling me, 'Please come back. It's not going to happen' because he was scared for me for about eight to nine years since I came to Mumbai in 2009. But I used to tell him, 'No, I will make it happen.'

My father really wanted Pooja Meri Jaan to come out. Unfortunately, he did not get to see it.

IMAGE: Navjot with his filmmaker friend Imtiaz Ali at the Pooja Meri Jaan screening in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navjot Gulati/Instagram

When you moved to Mumbai, did you ever feel starstruck by the actors and filmmakers you grew up watching?

I remember being starstruck when I met Irrfan sir. He is probably the greatest actor who ever lived. I almost worked on a film with him, which I was writing and he was acting in.

The same goes for Tabu.

I remember once bumping into her at a party.

The moment I met her, I said, 'Ma'am, I love you.'

She laughed and I said, 'I have a complaint against you.'

I told her she works very little, and we should get to see her more on screen.

I told I work as a writer, and she asked me to write something for her. I don't have any script yet, but one day, I'll take it to her.

Any filmmakers you feel strongly about?

I really look up to Imtiaz Ali. The first time I wanted to be a filmmaker is when I saw Jab We Met.

If I can make a film which is as good as a film that he makes, I will be the happiest.

He came for the screening of Pooja Meri Jaan. He was unwell that day, so he couldn't watch the film.