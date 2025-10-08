When Jab We Met Broke Bobby Deol's Heart

IMAGE: Bobby Deol in his big hit, Animal.

Bobby Deol recently completed 30 years in the film industry, and his career has seen many ups and downs. There's been many clicks and misses too.

One of his biggest misses, perhaps, is losing out on the iconic hit Jab We Met.

At podcaster Raj Shamani's podcast, Bobby opened up about that heartbreaking phase in his life.

'These things break your heart. I was not getting work. I was doing work with certain directors which were typical Bollywood films,' Bobby said.

Even though Jab We Met did not work out, Bobby speaks fondly of the director, Imtiaz Ali.

'As far as Imtiaz Ali is concerned, I have nothing against him. I love him. He is an amazing director and one of the most talented in the film industry,' Bobby says.

'At that point of his career, he was insecure and had to make choices.'

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.

Bobby recalled seeing the rough cut of the first half of Imtiaz's debut film Socha Na Tha, starring Bobby's cousin Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia.

'I was completely taken aback. 'Kya film banayi hai,' I thought,' Bobby says.

'I met Imtiaz and told him that I wanted to work with him, kuch bhi ho jaye. He is the only director I have said this to,' he adds.

Imtiaz then wrote Jab We Met, a film that was originally titled Geet, after Kareena Kapoor's character.

Bobby revealed a painful twist of fate. Although he had found a producer interested in signing him, he urged them to back Imtiaz. Unfortunately, the producer refused.

Bobby then sent the storyline of Jab We Met to Kareena Kapoor, but she said no.

A year went by, and Bobby finally managed to speak to Preity Zinta, who agreed to do the film. But she could do it only after six months.

Six months later, the producer, Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision, signed Imtiaz Ali with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, and Bobby was left out.

'It was destiny,' Bobby says.

'I was heartbroken because I had no role. At the same time, I got Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and was happy that I got a Yash Raj banner, but that movie bombed.'

When Raj Shamani asked if he felt a sense of inferiority during that phase, Bobby was refreshing honest.

'Yes, I did,' he says. 'I used to go to parties and stay in one corner. I never used to get importance. If someone met me, they would just say hello. It used to get to you.'

'Failure taught me not to take anything for granted.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff