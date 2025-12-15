When Harry Met Sally Director, Wife Stabbed To Death

IMAGE: Actor Mira Sorvino posted a picture with Rob Reiner, with her tribute: 'I am in absolute shock. Rob Reiner was a legend and a kind, brilliant man, a wonderful actor to work opposite on Hollywood, an iconic director. His wife Michele was a lovely generous person. I wish I had been able to get to know her better.

'The world has lost two tremendous humans. He was so funny and intelligent -- we had a great time shooting what could have been awkward scenes but his wit and warmth made all that go away. Talking with him on and off the set was a joy. This doesn't seem possible. My deepest sorrow and condolences and prayers go out to their family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Sorvino/Instagram

Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner, known for his role as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic in All In The Family and for directing This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally, was found dead on Sunday in his Brentwood home alongside his wife Michele Singer. He was 78, according to Variety magazine.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles police department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death.

'It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,' the family said in a statement.

Reiner, the son of famed writer and comedian Carl Reiner, first rose to prominence as Meathead, the hippie son-in-law on CBS's groundbreaking sitcom All In The Family, winning Emmys as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 1974 and 1978.

He later transitioned into films, making his directorial debut with This Is Spinal Tap (1984), an improvisational mockumentary about a heavy metal band.

Over the next decade, Reiner delivered box office hits and beloved films across multiple genres, including the coming-of-age drama Stand By Me (1986), fantasy classic The Princess Bride (1987), romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally (1989), thriller Misery (1990), and the courtroom drama A Few Good Men (1992).

He co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment in 1987, producing most of his films and other hits like In the Line of Fire and Needful Things.

Despite a decline in commercial success in his later years, Reiner remained dedicated to telling the stories he wanted to make.

'Studios are looking for hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in profit and you're not going to get it with a little movie...But I came into this business to express myself and tell stories, not just churn out a product,' he told The Guardian newspaper in 2008.

Reiner was also a prominent progressive voice, advocating for Democratic candidates, gay rights, and political causes in California. Though he once considered running for office, he chose to focus on activism rather than elected positions.

Born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, Reiner was raised in Hollywood and attended UCLA Film School. He began acting in TV shows like Batman, That Girl, and The Beverly Hillbillies, and appeared in his father's film Enter Laughing (1967).

Reiner is survived by his children, Jake, Nick and Romy, and was the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, daughter of his first wife, the late Penny Marshall, as per Variety.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff