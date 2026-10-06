When Hansal Mehta Wanted To Work With Jeffrey Archer...

'Nobody wrote the dramatic turn like him. Nobody made plot twists, dysfunctional relationships and impossible coincidence so hard to put down.'

Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had planned to adapt Jeffrey Archer's 1979 bestseller Kane & Abel into a film, with Rajkummar Rao in a lead role.

Hansal had directed a television series Lakshya for Zee TV in 1999, based on Kane & Abel, which starred Kay Kay Menon.

Not many know that Hansal Mehta was all set to collaborate with the Jeffrey Archer over a film adaptation of his 1979 bestseller Kane & Abel.

Hansal had finalised Rajkummar Rao to play one of the protagonists.

Incidentally, Hansal had directed Kane & Abel for Zee TV in 1999. It was called Lakshya and starred Kay Kay Menon and Pramod Moutho as the two protagonists. But the series never took off.

Hansal then wanted to take the story to a bigger screen since Lakshya couldn't get the audience it deserved.

Unfortunately, he faced roadblocks, as the rights for Lakshya were with the channel.

He collaborated directly with Jeffrey Archer for the movie-making rights of Kane & Abel, but the collaboration never happened. Lord Archer was not sold on Bollywood. He had sold the rights of his novel First Among Equals to Producer Sheetal Talwar but that did not happen either.

Remembering the Master Storyteller

Recalling his brief association with Lord Archer, Hansal tells Subhash K Jha, "Jeffrey Archer is gone, I believe, a day before his final novel reached readers. Even his exit had a twist. We once explored a collaboration but nothing much came of it. The books stayed with me anyway."

"Nobody wrote the dramatic turn like him. Nobody made plot twists, dysfunctional relationships and impossible coincidence so hard to put down. His stories were entertaining and his characters were fascinating.

"An era ends with him. Rest in peace, Master."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff