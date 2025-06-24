When Brad Pitt Hung Out With Tom Cruise

London was treated to Hollywood's hunky A-listers Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise at the European premiere of the former's sports film, F1: The Movie.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 tells the story of a former Formula 1 driver, who comes out of retirement for a final race.

But at the premiere, the spotlight remained on the bond between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The actors have worked together only once, in 1994's horror film, Interview With The Vampire.

So will we see Brad, 61, and Tom, 62, together in a film again?

'I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and s*** like that, so... when he does something again that’s on the ground...,' E! News quotes Brad Pitt's condition for the movie reunion.

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, has eyes only for him.

The paps land a cute shot of Ines adjusting Brad's outfit.

Brad Pitt with his co-stars, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris.

F1: The Movie will release worldwide on June 27.

