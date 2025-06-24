HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Brad Pitt Hung Out With Tom Cruise

When Brad Pitt Hung Out With Tom Cruise

June 24, 2025

London was treated to Hollywood's hunky A-listers Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise at the European premiere of the former's sports film, F1: The Movie.

 

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 tells the story of a former Formula 1 driver, who comes out of retirement for a final race.

But at the premiere, the spotlight remained on the bond between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The actors have worked together only once, in 1994's horror film, Interview With The Vampire.

 

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

So will we see Brad, 61, and Tom, 62, together in a film again?

'I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and s*** like that, so... when he does something again that’s on the ground...,' E! News quotes Brad Pitt's condition for the movie reunion. 

 

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, has eyes only for him.

 

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The paps land a cute shot of Ines adjusting Brad's outfit.

 

Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Brad Pitt with his co-stars, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris.

F1: The Movie will release worldwide on June 27.

Photographs curated by Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

