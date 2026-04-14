When Asha Bhosle Left Her Home, Never To Return

Saying goodbye to Asha Bhosle, once last time.

Key Points 'I am not here to mourn her death, I am here to celebrate her life.'

'I am here to celebrate the kind of songs she gave us.'

'Ashatai went through her struggles, and we all know what pains she went through. But in spite of that, she became a winner through her singing.'

I grew up listening to Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's songs on the radio. For us, if it was a slow, romantic or sad song, they belonged to Lata, the happy and vibrant numbers were Asha's. And you can imagine what kind of music a child would lean towards.

I was an Asha Bhosle fan.

When I started my journalism career in September 2004, I met Ashaji for the first time the next month at the music launch of the film Page 3.

The last time I met her was in 2023, when she turned 90. Ashaji was planning to perform at a three-hour concert in Dubai. At the press conference, she said, 'I know the history of this film industry. If I talk about it, it will take at least three to four days,' and then she added, 'Main aakhri Mughal hoon is film line ka.'

The aakhri Mughal passed away on April 12, leaving a huge void in all our lives.

At least in mine; her songs were played an important role during my morning and evening rituals in my younger years.

My mother, who was a homemaker, would put on the radio and sing songs while doing her daily chores. It didn't feel important then but now when I think of it, it was she who introduced me to Ashaji's songs.

On Monday, coming to Ashaji's house to bid her goodbye, life has come a full circle.

There was a lot of police bandobast leading up to her residence on April 13, the day after her passing, when fans gathered around her home for a last goodbye.

Everything was well organised, there was no heavy traffic, hardly any people milling around. Every few minutes, the police would ask those in attendance to leave.

Like everyone, I went inside to meet the legend one last time, inside the hall where Ashaji was kept for darshan. There were beautiful flower decorations, which I am sure Ashaji would have loved because she loved wearing gajra.

She was draped in a blue sari, and wore her favourite pearl neck piece.

After darshan, fans could spend a few minutes with their favourite singer before being ushered out.

Ashaji's songs like Kali Ghata Chaiyee were playing along with some of her Marathi songs. One of her interviews was also playing.

Ashaji's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle could not stop her tears, as she hugged friends who mourned with her.

Palash Dutta, an actor, casting director and producer, tells me, "My eyes are wet and my heart is full. I have come here to touch the feet of Ashatai and express my gratitude to her. I am not here to mourn her death, I am here to celebrate her life. I am here to celebrate the kind of songs she gave us, from at least eight decades."

Watch Palash sing a medley of Asha Bhosle's songs

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

"A year-and-a-half ago, I went to a film premiere, and learnt that she is sitting inside," he continues.

"I thought I will do my best and go inside. I went during the interval, and she was sitting there. I touched her feet, and said, 'Ashatai, I am a Bengali, and have learnt Rabindra Sangeet and Bhatiyali Gaan.'

"She said, 'Wow, Bhatiyali Gaan? Even Pancham used to sing that.'

"Those 10 to 20 seconds will always be in my heart, and ingrained in my memory for life."

"Ashatai went through her struggles, and we all know what pains she went through. But in spite of that, she became a winner through her singing. I think she put all her emotions into her songs."

Seema Mehta is a fan of both the Mangeshkar sisters. During Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, she was out of town, so she made it a point to come and pay homage to Asha Bhosle.

Seema sings Aage Bhi Jane Na Tu from Waqt

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Jinal Ostwa's younger brother Siddharth, their parents Kavita and Shailesh Ostwa have come all the way from Jalgaon for the antim darshan.

Watch Jinal Sing Abhi Naa Jao Chodkar from Hum Dono

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Just before the hearse left the building, flowers were distributed among those gathered to sprinkle on the vehicle as Ashaji left her home one last time.

The mortal remains were draped in the Tricolour.

"Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega Asha Tera Naam Rahega! Asha Tai Amar Rahe!"

Among the many mourners were Ashaji's house help: Suman Salve had worked with Ashaji for more than 40 years, Rajshree Mistry for 20 years, Renuka Dhamapurkar and Mithalee Kadam.

"Aai was very loving, she always looked after us," one of them said as they left for the funeral at Shivaji Park.

A line from her song from the film Shaan sums up Ashaji's life: Pyaar Karne Waale, Pyaar Karte Hai Shaan Se, Jeete Hai Shaan Se, Marte Hai Shaan Se.

"We have lost a very great singer," singer Anuradha Paudwal says. "It is a very sad day. But by defying age, by defeating all the problems in life, she emerged a winner."

Singers Hariharan and Papon, right.

Movie legend Helen for whom Ashaji sang so many chartbusters.

Zanai Bhosle with her parents, Anuja and Anand Bhosle and RJ Anmol.

Photographs: Afsar Dayatar, Viral Bhayani and Sahil Salvi, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff, Manisha Kotian/Rediff