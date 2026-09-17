When Akshay Kumar's Stunt Broke Abhimanyu Singh's Leg

'If Vijay and I had left each other's hand, we would have fallen in the valley and died.'

Key Points 'Sridevi has so much dedication. She stood in minus degree temperature, in the snow, just to give me a cue.'

'Akshay Kumar plays pranks on the sets, and one broke my leg.'

'Vijay is very courageous, he is the inspiration for youngsters.'

Abhimanyu Singh, that versatile actor from Batwara 1947, Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya and Inspector Avinash Singh, started his career way back in 1995.

His first feature film Aks released in 2001 but he was noticed much later, in films like Gulaal (2009) and Rakta Charitra (2010).

He has worked with some of the biggest stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Sridevi, Vijay and Akshay Kumar.

"I was not nervous working with Sridevi but when I had to do an action scene in the snow, I was little worried," Abhimanyu tells Patcy N/Rediff on The Rediff Podcast.

"I had to bang her head and then sit on her back. Then, I had to put a plastic bag around her face and suffocate her," he adds, recalling their shoot from Mom, Sridevi's last film.

"I was doing it delicately at first but she asked me to suffocate her properly. She said, 'People should be scared with this scene.' I was scared but did it and after the scene was completed, she threw up."

Abhimanyu admires Vijay's courage, when they shot an action sequence on top of a moving train.

"If we had left each other's hand, we would have fallen in the valley and died," Abhimanyu says, looking back at working with the future chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

"Vijay is a courageous person. Pehli baar koi samne aaya jo maut se nahi dar raha tha . I think he is an inspiration for the youngsters of today," he adds.

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Singh with wife Sargam Singh at the Rediff office. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Abhimanyu has many more funny anecdotes about the stars he worked with, and the BTS moments of his hit films.

Like the time when Akshay Kumar's prank broke Abhimanyu's leg!

All this and much more on The Rediff Podcast.

Interview: Patcy N/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Acharekar/Rediff

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff