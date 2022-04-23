What's Will Smith Doing With A Sadhu In Mumbai?

It is believed to be Will Smith's first public appearance since his Oscars controversy.

IMAGE: Will Smith spotted in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Will Smith who slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage last month was spotted at a airport in Mumbai on Saturday.

Smith was seen dressed in an oversized white T-shirt that he teamed with the same colored pants over which he donned knee-length black shorts.

The photos also showed a mala around his neck. It is believed to be Smith's first public appearance since his Oscars controversy.

The 53-year-old star waved at mediapersons and greeted the fans who came to click pictures with him.

Accompanying the actor was a person who seemed to be a monk, dressed in saffron clothes typically worn by sadhus.

The purpose of Smith's trip has not been publicised.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Smith has visited India.

He visited Haridwar in 2019 as part of his Facebook Watch series; and also shot for a cameo in Student of the Year 2 in Mumbai.

Smith has remained away from the spotlight after the Oscars slap incident.

IMAGE: Will Smith takes part in the Ganga aarti in Haridwar, 2019.

While presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in G.I. Jane 2, which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock.

Smith returned to his seat and shouted, 'Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!'

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Academy Awards. While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor )leading role) in King Richard, Smith apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock.

After receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Rock and the Academy on his social media handle.

On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, initiated by Smith.

A few hours later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he 'willfully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.'

The Academy then moved up its meeting, where it banned Smith from its events for the next 10 years.