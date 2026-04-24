What's Rihanna Doing In India?

Grammy-winning superstar Rihanna has made a high-profile return to Mumbai, captivating fans at the airport.

IMAGE: Rihanna arrives in Mumbai. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Grammy winner Rihanna has arrived in Mumbai.

The last time the singer was in India was to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in 2024.

Beyond her music career, Rihanna is actively involved in philanthropy through her Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her beloved grandparents.

Multiple Grammy winner Rihanna has arrived in India. The singer was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport in an all-black outfit.

She exited the airport along with accompanying security. She complemented her dress with black sunglasses and waved at fans.

Rihanna's Previous India Visit

IMAGE: Rihanna arrives in Mumbai. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024 to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

According to Rihanna's web site, the singer is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London's O2 Arena.

Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken her to more than 100 countries each time, selling out arenas and stadiums.

In 2014, Rihanna was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Rihanna's mother Monica Braithwaite presented her with the award in a heartwarming on-screen moment.

Philanthropic Endeavours

IMAGE: Rihanna arrives in Mumbai. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

According to the web site, Rihanna is also putting her influence to good use via philanthropic efforts. Chief among these is her Clara Lionel Foundation.

Established in 2012 and named after Rihanna's beloved grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, the foundation works to improve the quality of life for communities globally in the areas of health, education, arts and culture.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff