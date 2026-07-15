What's Ranveer Singh's Connection With Danny Boyle?

Ranveer Singh's zombie survival thriller Pralay is set to elevate its horror quotient by engaging the world-class prosthetic makeup artists behind Danny Boyle's iconic 28 Days Later.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Key Points Ranveer Singh's Pralay is in discussions to bring on board prosthetic makeup artists from the Hollywood film 28 Days Later.

Jai Mehta, co-director of Scam 1992 and Lootere, is making his big-screen directorial debut with Pralay, co-written with Vishal Kapoor.

Filming is set to begin in August, with a major portion in Australia. Ranveer Singh will complete his schedule before taking paternity leave.

The makers of Ranveer Singh's upcoming Rs 300-crore zombie survival thriller Pralay are currently in active discussions to bring on board the world-class prosthetic makeup artists behind Danny Boyle's cult-classic Hollywood film 28 Days Later .

The production team has approached renowned international artists Lisa Crawley, Adrian Getley, Barrie Gower and Kate Hill.

The filmmakers are prioritising realistic, highly textured practical effects over heavy reliance on CGI to make the zombie-infected characters look genuinely terrifying.

Pralay is written and directed by Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta, marking his big-screen directorial debut after co-directing the acclaimed series Scam 1992 and Lootere.

He has co-written the screenplay with writer Vishal Kapoor.

International Collaboration and Production Schedule

A major portion of the project is being supervised by experienced international technicians who have worked on several Hollywood blockbusters.

The film will also use specialised VFX teams to recreate a realistic post-apocalyptic version of Mumbai.

Filming is scheduled to begin in August with a major portion of the shoot planned in Australia.

Ranveer Singh will complete the first extensive shooting schedule before Diwali, after which he will take planned paternity leave.

Production will then pause and resume for its final schedules in 2027.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff