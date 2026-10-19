What's Ranbir Kapoor Praying For?

Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy, Jaya Bachchan got together to celebrate Durga Puja over the weekend.

Key Points The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja members get together for Durga Pujo.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda visit the pandal over the weekend.

Bollywood's Bengali brigade and their friends made a splash at the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, held at the SNDT college in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai. Here's the weekend round-up.

Ranbir Kapoor is a regular at Durga pujo, thanks to his BFF Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir mingles with fans.

Kajol with daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji joins in, with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgan.

Like Mouni Roy's haldi look?

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover.

Alekha Advani and husband Aadar Jain.

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Seth.

Sumona Chakravarti.

Maniesh Paul.

Abhimanyu Singh with wife Sargam, daughter Amelie and son Zulu. Heard this interesting story about him?

Jaya Bachchan in a good mood with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayan Mukerji and his cousin Sharbani Mukherjee.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Jackie Shroff was at the Durga Pandal a day before his son Tiger Shroff was shot at.

Anurag Basu.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff