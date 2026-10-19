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What's Ranbir Kapoor Praying For?

By REDIFF MOVIES October 19, 2026 14:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy, Jaya Bachchan got together to celebrate Durga Puja over the weekend.

Key Points

  • The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja members get together for Durga Pujo.
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda visit the pandal over the weekend.
 

Bollywood's Bengali brigade and their friends made a splash at the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, held at the SNDT college in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai. Here's the weekend round-up.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

 

Ranbir Kapoor is a regular at Durga pujo, thanks to his BFF Ayan Mukerji.

 

Ranbir Kapoor

 

Ranbir mingles with fans.

 

Kajol with her daughter Nysa and son Yug

 

Kajol with daughter Nysa and son Yug.

 

Kajol, Nysa, Yug, Tanishaa Mukerji and Aman Devgan

 

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji joins in, with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgan.

 

Mouni Roy

 

Like Mouni Roy's haldi look?

 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

 

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover.

 

Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain

 

Alekha Advani and husband Aadar Jain.

 

P

 

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Seth.

 

Sumona Chakravarti

 

Sumona Chakravarti.

 

Maniesh Paul

 

Maniesh Paul.

 

Abhimanyu Singh and Sargam with their children, Amelie and Zulu

 

Abhimanyu Singh with wife Sargam, daughter Amelie and son Zulu. Heard this interesting story about him?

 

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayan Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee

 

Jaya Bachchan in a good mood with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayan Mukerji and his cousin Sharbani Mukherjee.

 

Tusshar Kapoor

 

Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Jackie Shroff

 

Jackie Shroff was at the Durga Pandal a day before his son Tiger Shroff was shot at.

 

Anurag Basu

 

Anurag Basu.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Ranbir KapoorBipasha BasuMouni RoyDurga PujaJaya Bachchan

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