What's Rakul doing at the Taj?

Sonali is back shooting... Sunny goes traditional... Sushmita takes a carelfie...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Rakul Singh shoots against the Taj Mahal's historic backdrop.
'Not a piece of architecture but the passion of emperors love wrought in living stone!! PS: Taj Mahal in the backdrop.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor, in shoot mode.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Leone goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Sushmita Sen says, 'The dancing lights, purple hues & reflecting mountains!!! A beautiful journey captured with a Self..ie.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria has fun in Abu Dhabi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: Samantha takes in the Athirappilly waterfalls in Kerala.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram
IMAGE: Rasika Dugal shares her happy face.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonali Bendre starts shooting for DID Lil Masters and writes, 'So excited to be back on stage, after 4 long years! Feeling so many emotions.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram
IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari changes her hair colour.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram
IMAGE: Sayani Gupta enjoys a 'windy day in Prague'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi treats herself to ice cream and says, 'You should always follow your heart....Mine usually takes me to the freezer.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram