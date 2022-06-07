What's Priyanka doing with Anne Hathaway?

How do Bollywood stars spend their time when they're not working? Travelling, of course!

Please click on the images for a better look at the celeb travel diaries.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra meets up with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa at the launch of Bulgari's new collection in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan has the world in his palm; his latest film, Vikram, which he is now promoting in Dubai, has released to rave reviews.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala, who has a small but prominent role in the film Major, promotes it in her hometown, Vizag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is living it up with husband Suraj Nambiar in Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunny Deol is inspired by gorgeous Manali. 'The best #MondayMotivation in heat is a dose of #mountainview,' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza lands in Nice, France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

IMAGE: After IIFA, Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar enjoy a quick break in France. She writes, 'Kal abudhabi se ude, mumbai pohanche, suitcase uthaya aur pohanch gaye #france'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shakti Mohan cools off with an ice-cream in Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

IMAGE: Dia Mirza takes in the blue sky at the Chandra Valley Camping Koksar, off the Manali-Leh highway, as she shoots for Dhak Dhak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias enjoys a stroll in Richmond Park, London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Deol shares a picture from Mumbai airport and says, 'Time to chill'.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram