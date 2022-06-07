News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Priyanka doing with Anne Hathaway?

What's Priyanka doing with Anne Hathaway?

By Rediff Movies
June 07, 2022 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How do Bollywood stars spend their time when they're not working? Travelling, of course! 

Please click on the images for a better look at the celeb travel diaries.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra meets up with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa at the launch of Bulgari's new collection in Paris.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan has the world in his palm; his latest film, Vikram, which he is now promoting in Dubai, has released to rave reviews.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala, who has a small but prominent role in the film Major, promotes it in her hometown, Vizag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is living it up with husband Suraj Nambiar in Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Deol is inspired by gorgeous Manali. 'The best #MondayMotivation in heat is a dose of #mountainview,' he writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza lands in Nice, France.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After IIFA, Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar enjoy a quick break in France. She writes, 'Kal abudhabi se ude, mumbai pohanche, suitcase uthaya aur pohanch gaye #france'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shakti Mohan cools off with an ice-cream in Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza takes in the blue sky at the Chandra Valley Camping Koksar, off the Manali-Leh highway, as she shoots for Dhak Dhak.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sarah Jane Dias enjoys a stroll in Richmond Park, London.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Deol shares a picture from Mumbai airport and says, 'Time to chill'.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!
Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!
Nia Sharma's Kashmir Holiday
Nia Sharma's Kashmir Holiday
Katrina-Vicky's Beach Holiday
Katrina-Vicky's Beach Holiday
Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi
Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi
India eyes long-term fertiliser contracts
India eyes long-term fertiliser contracts
How to Deal With Being Ghosted Online
How to Deal With Being Ghosted Online
Parathas During The Shanghai Lockdown
Parathas During The Shanghai Lockdown

More like this

Malaika Holidays in Turkey

Malaika Holidays in Turkey

Sara Gets Neon And Dramatic In London!

Sara Gets Neon And Dramatic In London!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances