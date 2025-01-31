What's Priyanka Charging For Rajamouli Film?

Priyanka Chopra becomes the highest paid Indian actress of all time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

If sources are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra will walk away with a staggering Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) fee, the highest ever paid to a female actor in Hindi cinema, for her female lead in S S Rajamouli's untitled jungle adventure.

This fee, reportedly less than what Mrs Jonas had asked for, came after months of negotiation.

"This is why they took so long to announce her participation in the project. She was not willing to budge over her fee," a source in Hyderabad informs Subhash K Jha.

With this, Priyanka Chopra becomes the highest paid Indian actress of all time.

The actioner will reportedly feature Mahesh Babu as a desi Rambo slashing his way through thick foliage. It is likely to be shot in Thailand and India.