News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's on Vijay Deverakonda's plate?

What's on Vijay Deverakonda's plate?

By Rediff Movies
April 14, 2022 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look what the stars are eating this summer.

 

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda, who is holidaying in Europe, shares a picture of his hearty breakfast.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mallika Sherawat prefers a 'yummmmmy golgappa'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ravi Dubey has a mix of fruit and salad on a flight.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal downs his fifth cup of coffee.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Luke Coutinho's Yummy Sugarfree Falooda
Luke Coutinho's Yummy Sugarfree Falooda
Sangita Agrawal's Frozen Orange Kulfi
Sangita Agrawal's Frozen Orange Kulfi
Ranveer Brar's Salty, Sweet Shrikhand Recipe
Ranveer Brar's Salty, Sweet Shrikhand Recipe
Neetu confirms: Alia-Ranbir to wed today
Neetu confirms: Alia-Ranbir to wed today
Wives Cheer MI, PBKS Players
Wives Cheer MI, PBKS Players
Hard-hit businesses stocks are set for a good time
Hard-hit businesses stocks are set for a good time
6 killed, 12 injured in fire at AP chemical plant
6 killed, 12 injured in fire at AP chemical plant

More like this

Chef Sabyasachi's Chocolate Mousse

Chef Sabyasachi's Chocolate Mousse

2 Cool Drinks For Hot Days

2 Cool Drinks For Hot Days

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances