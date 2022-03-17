News
What's Mrunal Thakur Up To?

What's Mrunal Thakur Up To?

By Rediff Movies
March 17, 2022 17:15 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur steps out for a product launch.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Gheraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa joins Mrunal.

 

IMAGE: Kajol attends Pilate classes and finds unusual company in...

 

IMAGE: Jackky Bhagnani!

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan pairs her sari with a blazer for promotions for her new film Jalsa.

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham promote Attack.

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez and Director Lakshya Raj Anand joins Rakul and John.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
